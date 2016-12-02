Coach K honored by USA basketball

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

14:57 Poetry, racism and hope with Donovan Livingston

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:51 Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologizes to Senate Banking Committee

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season