December 3, 2016 5:03 PM

Jayson Tatum to make Duke debut

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

Jayson Tatum, who’s been dressed for basketball the last few games, will finally make his Duke debut against Maine on Saturday.

The freshman wing sprained his ankle on October 25 in a preseason practice. In the Blue-White Scrimmage earlier in October, he scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Tatum was one of three injuried freshmen, including Harry Giles, whose return has been heavily anticipated.

Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan

Maine at Duke

When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

TV: ESPN2

