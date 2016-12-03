Jayson Tatum to make Duke debut

Jayson Tatum, who’s been dressed for basketball the last few games, will finally make his Duke debut against Maine on Saturday.
The freshman wing sprained his ankle on October 25 in a preseason practice. In the Blue-White Scrimmage earlier in October, he scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
#Duke's Giles and Tatum shooting around pic.twitter.com/UH8IbO45sY— Jessika Morgan (@JessikaMorgan) December 3, 2016
Tatum was one of three injuried freshmen, including Harry Giles, whose return has been heavily anticipated.
Maine at Duke
When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV: ESPN2
