Tatum, Bolden make debut in Duke’s 94-55 win over Maine

It was a good time to work some of the freshmen back in.
Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden made their debuts in No. 5 Duke’s 94-55 win over Maine at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday. Tatum came off an October sprained ankle, and Bolden sustained a lower-leg injury in a preseason practice.
They needed the reps after a disjointed first half that at times threw the chemistry Duke (8-1) built through the first eight games of the year. Amile Jefferson picked up the Blue Devils’ first technical foul of the year, Bolden had three fouls and three turnovers in the first half and Tatum went down early in the second with a cramp in his right calf, slightly limping off the floor and being stretched out on the bench. The rookie went coast-to-coast three times in the first half attempting to score.
Things shaped up, though. Bolden looked comfortable in the second half, finishing with seven points. Jefferson almost posted his fifth double-double, as Duke got up to a 30-point lead (71-41) with 10 minutes left after a Jefferson dunk 71-41. Tatum nearly captured a double-double of his own.
And with guards Grayson Allen and Frank Jackson resting, sophomore Luke Kennard carried the weight through so many adjustments. He scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-16 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. He had 20 in the first half after an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. His only other 30-point game came last season against Notre Dame.
Maine (2-6), whose players wore rainbow-themed warmup shirts to promote inclusion in the wake of House Bill 2, had its own 20-point scorer in junior forward Ilker Er. He came in averaging 9.9 points a game but had 20 by the break. Duke held him scoreless in the second half.
Tatum stayed seated after cramp. He opened his debut with a block that led to Kennard’s first basket about 40 seconds into the game. Tatum’s first shot attempt came about a minute later, a 3-point try that bounced off the iron.
He connected for his first career points at thee 13:30 mark, posting up Maine’s Danny Evans for the basket before coming out for a break.
Kennard and Matt Jones came out late in the second, giving Duke an all-big look with Jefferson, who brought the ball up, Chase Jeter, Javin DeLaurier, Antonio Vrankovic and Jack White in a game featuring all sorts of lineups.
Maine marked the end of Duke’s four-game home streak, and the Blue Devils will be back at Madison Square Garden for Florida Tuesday.
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
