Close calls not a problem for young Wolfpack

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season Pause

2:10 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

0:52 March for Love

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge