UNC's Joel Berry out for Davidson, Theo Pinson on the mend

North Carolina guard Joel Berry will miss the Tar Heels' game against Davidson on Wednesday after suffering a sprained left ankle, the school announced. Berry endured the injury early in the second half during UNC's 95-50 victory against Radford on Sunday.
He is questionable for a game next Sunday against Tennessee. Berry is the team's second-leading scorer (14.8 points per game) and leading 3-point shooter. He recently earned Maui Invitational MVP honors after helping lead UNC to the championship there.
Theo Pinson, meanwhile, underwent an x-ray on Monday that showed his right foot is healing as expected after he had surgery in late October to repair a broken bone. At the time of his surgery, Pinson was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks.
Pinson is expected to undergo a CT scan later this week. That will determine when he can begin running and jumping. He expressed optimism on Sunday about his return from the injury, and said he believed he’d be back this season.
