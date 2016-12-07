Coach P to meet her daughter in Elon-Duke matchup

Right before a game starts is when Joanne P. McCallie will emerge from the locker room.
When her daughter’s team visits Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday, that won’t change for the Duke women’s basketball coach.
No. 21 Duke (9-1) will host Elon (4-3), and McCallie’s daughter, Maddie, is a 5-10 redshirt senior guard for the Phoenix who transferred in from Miami of Ohio. Elon is about 45 minutes away from Duke.
In an Associated Press report, both Maddie and her mother, a three-time ACC coach of the year, didn’t speak much about the rarity of Thursday’s happening, though they noted it would still be exciting. They both want to treat it as any other game.
For Duke athletics, it would be the second time this week a family member has gone up against another. On Tuesday, the men’s basketball team defeated Florida, which is coached by Mike White, the son of Duke athletic director Kevin White.
The women’s team is coming off a 74-63 upset win over No. 3 South Carolina, snapping an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Duke leads the ACC in field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense, blocked shots, steals and offensive rebound percentage as it welcomes Elon, which McCallie in the AP report said was a good fit for her daughter.
“I’m really proud of her and she’s at the right place for her,” McCallie said. “I think it’s unique. One thing it speaks to, as much as I’d like Maddie on my team and she could have been, it’s really important to let your kids do their own thing. It would be fun; I didn’t think it was something that would help her develop. A lot of parents don’t know how to step away, and try to over-coach their kids. The best thing you can do is love them and step away and let other people coach them.”
Maddie McCallie is averaging 13.6 minutes. .4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season.
Elon women at Duke
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV: ACC Network Extra
