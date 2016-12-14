Jayson Tatum nabs National Freshman of the Week

Three games into his college career, Jayson Tatum is already garnering national recognition.
But, that’s no shocker for Duke’s top 5 wing.
He was named that National Freshman of the Week by the United States Basketball Writer’s Association Tuesday after shining in his first week on the court.
“I’m just trying to get back in shape and in a rhythm,” Tatum said last week after Duke beat Florida. “These guys have been playing without us. Just to get myself and some of the other freshmen back in the lineup, we’re all just trying to get adjusted.”
Tatum, the 6-8, 205-pound freshman from St. Louis, Mo., made his college debut against Maine Dec. 3 after recovering from a foot sprain he sustained in an October practice. He shook off the rust that game and settled in against Florida on Dec. 6.
Sixteen of Tatum’s 22 points over the Gators at Madison Square Garden came in the second half.
In this last week, Tatum is averaging 17.5 points on .522 shooting (12-of-23). He went 10-of-10 from the stripe, adding 6.5 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 blocks in that time frame.
He’s scored in double figures each game, averaging 15 on the season for the Blue Devils (10-1).
