If UNC slows it down against Kentucky, that’s not really Roy Williams coaching

1:38 Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman Pause

3:38 We'll be there

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session

2:51 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:18 Clayton Wilcox resigns as superintendent of Washington County Public Schools

1:07 Power grab protesters pack NC legislature

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

1:45 EpiCentre hotel tower