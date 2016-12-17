UNC's Joel Berry expected back against Kentucky

Joel Berry is good to go. Now the question is how good he'll be.
North Carolina announced on Friday that Berry, the junior point guard who has missed the past two games while recovering from a sprained ankle, is expected to play against Kentucky here on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.
Berry is UNC's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game, and he leads UNC in assists (4.6 per game). He has also made nearly 42 percent of his 3-point attempts, which is second on the team.
Without Berry UNC labored through sloppy victories against Davidson and Tennessee. The Tar Heels were out of sync offensively in both of those games. Berry's return is especially important given Kentucky's backcourt talent.
The Wildcats, led by freshmen guards Da'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and sophomore Isaiah Briscoe, have arguably the nation's best backcourt. During the first nine games, Berry was also UNC's best perimeter defensive player, in addition to his role in the offense.
Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter
Comments