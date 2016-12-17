Photo gallery: Kentucky 103, UNC 100 | 12.17.16

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams receives a technical foul for throwing his coat in the first half against Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Mark Cornelison
TNS
North Carolina's Joel Berry II shoots against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats drives against Nate Britt #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries blocks North Carolina's Justin Jackson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Edrice Adebayo #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts to an official's call during his team's game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
North Carolina's Tony Bradley, right, blocks Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) and North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats drives against Kenny Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
North Carolina's Joel Berry II, right, fouls Kentucky's Malik Monk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Nate Britt #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Wenyen Gabriel #32 of the Kentucky Wildcats dive after a loose ball during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) works inside for a basket in the first half against North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Mark Cornelison
TNS
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) dunks against North Carolina in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Mark Cornelison
TNS
North Carolina's Tony Bradley, right, blocks Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) fouls North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky's Malik Monk shoots around North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) and Kenny Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on as Malik Monk #5 celebrates after hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the team's 103-100 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the team's 103-100 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the team's 103-100 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Kentucky's Malik Monk celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels is fouled as he drives to the basket between Malik Monk #5 and Edrice Adebayo #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kentucky won 103-100.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) shoots around North Carolina's Luke Maye during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky players reacts as they lead North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries, right, guards North Carolina's Justin Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, speak with Isaiah Briscoe during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100.
John Locher
AP