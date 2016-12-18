Three things to know about Tennessee State at Duke

Duke (10-1) will host Tennessee State (8-2) for its nonconference home finale. The Blue Devils have won 131 straight nonconference home games, an NCAA best. They will enter Monday’s game as the nation’s leader in offensive efficiency with 122.6 points per 100 possessions. Five Duke players average double figures in scoring.
1. Tennessee State has heart
The Tigers will enter Cameron with two losses on the season and two games after an admirable effort in Raleigh against N.C. State. They led the Wolfpack 50-48 with 1:13 left in regulation, as N.C. State guard Dennis Smith hit a jumper to force overtime. TSU will play in its ninth game away from home, as it opened the season 3-0 at the 50th Annual Cable Car Classic in California. The Tigers started on a six-game winning streak before meeting Vanderbilt on Nov. 29.
2. Jayson Tatum is almost perfect from the line
A national player of the week for going 10-of-10 from the stripe over a week’s time, Duke’s freshman wing is shooting .938 from the line. He’s missed only one this season (15-of-16), and he’s played four games this season after debuting against Maine following a foot injury.
3. Luke, Luke, Luke
Luke Kennard, Duke’s sophomore guard who was supposed to come off the bench this season, averaged 25 points with .581 shooting over the last four games. His 20 points per game on the season are enough to lead Duke and are second in the ACC behind Pitt’s Michael Young (23).
Jessika Morgan
Tennessee State (8-2) at Duke (10-1)
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV: ESPN2
