Photo Gallery: Duke 65, Tennessee State 55 | 12. 19.16

Tennessee State guard Darreon Reddick (14) tries to avoid Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) as he drives to the basket. Duke beat Tennessee State 65-55 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Dec.19, 2016.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) steals the ball from Tennessee State guard Delano Spencer (1) in the first half of play.
Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Tennessee State guard A'Torey Everett (23) in the first half of play as teammate Tennessee State forward Wayne Martin (33) looks on.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski voices his displeasure about a first half call with a game official.
Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) goes up for a second half three pointer. He finished the game with 24 points against Tennessee State.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) blocks a second half shot by Tennessee State forward Wayne Martin (33).
Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) passes the ball to teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half of play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) smiles as he looks at the scoreboard as the Blue Devils pull ahead of the Tigers in the second half of play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) makes his first appearance on the court for a short stint in the first half against Tennessee State.
Tennessee State head coach Dana Ford yells at his team in the second half as Duke pulls out to a big lead.
Blue Devil fans and Santa wave goodbye to a Tennessee State player who fouled out in the second half of play.
Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) goes in for a floater against Tennessee State guard Jordan Reed (3) in the second half.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a second half shot as he's double covered by the Tennessee State defense.
Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) collides with Tennessee State guard Tahjere McCall (5) in the second half and is called for a foul.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski motions for forward Jayson Tatum (0) to shoot the ball in the second half of play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) is fouled by Tennessee State forward Xavier Williams (15) in the second half.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Tennessee State guard Darreon Reddick (14) vie for a first half rebound.
Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) steals the ball and heads upcourt in the first half against Tennessee State .
Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) signals a three pointer in the second half of play.
