NC State’s Josh Jones to enter NFL draft

N.C. State safety Josh Jones, left, tackles Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford during the Wolfpack’s 33-16 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 1. Jones has decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
North Carolina State players hoist the winners trophy after defeating Vanderbilt in the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State players hoist the winners trophy of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game after defeating Vanderbilt 41-17 in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason, left, and North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren chat before the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) passes against Vanderbilt the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) tackles Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (7) the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) leaps through the arms of Vanderbilt safety Emmanuel Smith (7) in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) leaps through the arms of Vanderbilt safety Emmanuel Smith (7) in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) tries to fight off a tackle by Vanderbilt safety Ryan White (14) in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State defensive back Trae Meadows (20) intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver C.J. Duncan (19) the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) holds off Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) for a first down pass reception in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Carolina State tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) dives into the end zone past a Vanderbilt defender for a first-half touchdown in the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Sherfield, right, braces for a tackle-attempt by North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud (21) in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (7) runs past North Carolina State safety Dexter Wright (14) for a touchdown late in the second half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass by North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill (98) in the second half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott (9) tries to hurdle over North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud (21) and linebacker Riley Nicholson (32) in the second half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (7) tries to block past North Carolina State defensive back Dravious Wright (8) as he runs for a first down in the second half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) is pressured by a North Carolina State defender in the second half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
