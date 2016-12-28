With 99-71 victory over Rider, NC State basketball wins sixth straight

N.C. State had fun with Rider on Wednesday night but play time is over. It’s time to get out of the kiddie pool and jump into the deep end.
N.C. State blasted Rider 99-71 in its final warmup before ACC play. Guard Dennis Smith Jr. and forward Abdul-Malik Abu each had a double-double in the Wolfpack’s sixth straight win.
Smith had 19 points and 16 assists, while Abu had 12 points and 12 rebounds. A good time was had by all in red-and-white uniforms. But N.C. State’s next game (at Miami on Friday), and the 17 after, will be against conference opponents.
And as good as the Wolfpack has looked in the past four games in particular, with a 28.5-point average (86 points) margin of victory, it has to figure out a way to keep rolling.
Getting Abu to go inside is a good formula for a difficult three-game stretch (at Miami, Virginia Tech, at North Carolina) to open the ACC schedule.
Abu nearly had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds. He had the first of many spectacular dunks from the Wolfpack at 7:33 in the first half when he drove the lane and hammered in a one-handed dunk for a 24-12 lead.
On the next possession, Smith drove and fed Abu for another dunk and one of 16 season-high assists for the freshman point guard.
N.C. State led 40-25 at the half and then continued to build on its lead. The Wolfpack turned the second half into a dunk show with Smith leading the way.
Smith tried to dunk on Rider’s Stevie Jordan at 17:02 in the second half on a breakaway. Jordan got a good portion of the ball but fouled Smith on the play.
Jordan didn’t appreciate Smith trying to show him up. Thirty-nine seconds later, Smith drove the lane and pulverized the rim with a thunderous dunk. Smith gave Jordan a look on his way down the floor after the highlight move.
There might not be as much room for such showmanship in conference play for Smith and the Wolfpack but the freshman guard was very intent on getting his teammates involved. It was Smith’s first game with double-digit assists.
It was also the first start of the season for freshman forward Omer Yurtseven, who scored a season-best 16 points. The 7-footer was limited to 7 minutes in the first half with foul trouble. After sitting out the first nine games due to an NCAA suspension, Yurtseven is still trying to make an adjustment to NCAA officials.
Even sophomore wing Maverick Rowan got into the dunk antics. Rowan followed a Smith miss with 2:09 left and caught the ball in mid and flushed it home.
N.C. State’s bench erupted for Rowan’s finish. It was fun, just like recent wins over Appalachian State, Fairfield and McNeese. But it’s time for N.C. State to get serious.
