Photo gallery: Duke 110, Georgia Tech 57 | 01.04.17

Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) and Frank Jackson (15) embrace as the starters celebrate a blowout during the second half of an ACC college basketball game played between the Duke University Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Jan. 4, 2017. Duke beat Ga. Tech 110-57.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, and assistant coach Jeff Capel watch as the team warms up before an ACC college basketball game played between the Duke University Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Jan. 4, 2017. This is Coach K's latest game for a while as he is slated to undergo back surgery soon. Capel will fill in for him while he is out.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, and assistant coach Jeff Capel watch as the team warms up before an ACC college basketball game played between the Duke University Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is Coach K's latest game for a while as he is slated to undergo surgery soon. Capel will fill in for him while he is out.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jeff Capel watch as the team warms up before an ACC college basketball game played between the Duke University Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3), Luke Kennard (5) and Harry Giles (1) defend against the Yellow Jackets' Justin Moore (0) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Amile Jefferson (21) drives against the Yellow Jackets' Ben Lammers (44) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Harry Giles (1) controls a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Ben Lammers (44) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket against the Yellow Jackets' Josh Okogie (5) and Josh Heath (11) during the first half. Allen returned after being suspended for a few games for tripping an opponent.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket against the Yellow Jackets' Josh Heath (11) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) cheers on his teammates as he takes a break during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Frank Jackson (15) gets a loose ball over the Yellow Jackets' Ben Lammers (44) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket against the Yellow Jackets' Ben Lammers (44) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Jayson Tatum (0) drives on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Tadric Jackson (1) during the first half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Amile Jefferson (21) drives on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Josh Okogie (5) during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Jayson Tatum (0) pressures the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Tadric Jackson (1) during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Jayson Tatum (0) drives on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Christian Matthews (23) during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Luke Kennard (5) grabs a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets's Quinton Stephens (12) and Christian Matthews (23) during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Jayson Tatum (0) slams one home during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke fans show their support for Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski during an ACC college basketball game played between the Duke University Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is Coach K's latest game for a while as he is slated to undergo back surgery soon.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke Blue Devils Grayson Allen (3) laughs with his teammates as he takes a break during the second half.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com