NC State slams No. 21-ranked Virginia Tech 104-78, behind Smith’s triple-double

After its 89-75 upset win over Duke on Saturday, the talk was about how good Virginia Tech has been this season. Coming into Wednesday night’s game against N.C. State, the Hokies were ranked No. 21 in the country, the first time since 2010.
But N.C. State (12-3, 1-1 ACC) made them look pedestrian in the first half, storming to a 25-point halftime lead and holding on to win 104-78. The Hokies (12-2, 1-1 ACC) shot 36.7 percent from the floor in the first half and couldn’t get into a rhythm.
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried had said his team needed to come out with more intensity after the Miami loss if they wanted to beat the Hokies. They did that.
It was big win for the Wolfpack, who were trying to avoid an 0-2 hole in the ACC.
It had been a nearly a year since the Wolfpack has beaten a ranked opponent. The last time was Jan. 30, when N.C. State beat then-No. 15 Miami.
Dennis Smith Jr. finished with a triple-double, only the second in school history. He finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
N.C. State was sloppy in the second half. The Wolfpack led by as many as 29, but after a some turnovers and missed shots, the Hokies were able to cut the lead to 15 with 4:29 left in the game.
But seconds later, N.C. State responded.
With more than four minutes left in game, Smith skied high for a rebound, recording the first triple-double of his career. The rebound got even J. Cole, who was sitting on the front row, on his feet. He and the crowd cheered loudly as they learned it was only the second triple-double in school history. The other came from Julius Hodge in 2002 against N.C. A&T.
The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 24-11 lead, behind senior guard Terry Henderson’s three-pointer with 12:35 left in the first half. The Wolfpack’s zone defense forced Virginia Tech into some bad shots.
And the Hokies’ defense was equally bad. In the first half, N.C. State shot 70 percent from the floor, to Virginia Tech’s 36.7 percent.
The Wolfpack started the second half slow, turning the ball over three times in the first three minutes. The Hokies capitalized, by going on a 10-0 run and cutting the lead to 15, with 16:51 left in the game.
But N.C. State responded with a 4-0 run. From there the two teams went back and forth. The Hokies never got closer than 15, despite the Wolfpack’s sloppy play.
Henderson added 21 points, while Abdul-Malik Abu scored 20 points, 11 rebounds and was 9 for 9 from the floor.
The Wolfpack will next face rival North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
