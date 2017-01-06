Loyalties tested for rapper J Cole by NC State-North Carolina game

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision Pause

9:40 Coach K comments after Duke win and Grayson Allen's return after indefinite suspension

3:38 We'll be there

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

2:46 49ers discuss OT win over Western Kentucky

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather