Duke’s Coach K undergoes ‘successful’ back surgery

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski underwent successful lower-back surgery Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disc, according to the statement released by the school.
“Surgery went exactly as planned,” said Dr. Allan Friedman, a neurosurgeon who performed the surgery at Duke University Hospital. “Coach is in terrific physical shape and we expect a full recovery.”
Krzyzewski is expected to be out for up to four weeks. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will coach the Blue Devils in his place. Capel’s first game will be Saturday against Boston College. Capel coached one game last season at Georgia Tech when Krzyzewski was sick and couldn’t make the trip.
