UNC’s Roy Williams confident NC State game will go on as scheduled

The last time a winter storm coincided with a rivalry game at North Carolina, news came not long before the scheduled tip-off that the game wouldn’t be played, after all. Even so, Roy Williams, the UNC coach, didn’t sound concerned about the status of his team’s game on Saturday at 8 p.m. against N.C. State.
Asked to describe his confidence level that the game would be played as scheduled Williams said it was “high.”
A winter storm is forecast to arrive late Friday night in central North Carolina. The forecast calls for between five and seven inches of snow in Chapel Hill by Saturday afternoon, and the conditions could be icy and treacherous.
Similar conditions forced the postponement of the first UNC-Duke game in 2014. The schools were scheduled to play at the Smith Center at 9 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2014. A winter storm arrived that afternoon, making a mess of area roads.
Nonetheless, officials from both schools insisted the game would go on as scheduled. About 3 ½ hours before it was to begin, the decision came to postpone the game when Duke determined that it wouldn’t be able to make the trip to Chapel Hill.
The game was rescheduled for eight days later, on Feb. 20, and the Tar Heels prevailed in a 74-66 victory. Williams said he hadn’t been involved in any higher-level discussions about the status of his team’s game against N.C. State on Saturday.
UNC earlier this week released a statement in which it said administrators from the school and from the ACC were monitoring the weather forecast. According to that statement, a decision about whether to play would be finalized on Saturday, when the weather conditions become clearer.
“I think we’re going to play,” Williams said.
