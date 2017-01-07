NC State-UNC basketball game postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday

The N.C. State-North Carolina basketball game has been postponed until Sunday.
The two teams were scheduled to meet on Saturday night in Chapel Hill but the winter weather has put a hold on that.
The Wolfpack and Tar Heels are now scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Center.
Duke and Boston College got in their scheduled game on Saturday afternoon in Durham but according to UNC, “the likelihood of dangerous and worsening road conditions” led to the postponement.
This is a developing story.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
NC State at UNC
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill
TV: ESPN
Comments