Columns & Blogs

January 7, 2017 2:49 PM

NC State-UNC basketball game postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State-North Carolina basketball game has been postponed until Sunday.

The two teams were scheduled to meet on Saturday night in Chapel Hill but the winter weather has put a hold on that.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels are now scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Center.

Duke and Boston College got in their scheduled game on Saturday afternoon in Durham but according to UNC, “the likelihood of dangerous and worsening road conditions” led to the postponement.

This is a developing story.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

NC State at UNC

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Related content

Columns & Blogs

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

View more video

Sports Videos