Amile Jefferson injures right foot in the first half

Duke forward Amile Jefferson did not immediately return to the court for the second half after having his right foot examined in the first.
He stayed back in the locker room. The fifth-year went down with the injury around the six-minute mark. Play stopped as he went down to his knees. He crawled to the bench. It was unclear how he injured the foot, but he went back to the locker room after the trainer took a look.
Jefferson fractured the same foot during the 2015-16 season. He missed the team’s final 27 games, and received a medical red-shirt after the season. Jefferson has played in every game this season.
He averages 13.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds.
