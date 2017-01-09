Duke’s Amile Jefferson out for Tuesday’s Florida State game

No. 7 Duke will not have starting forward Amile Jefferson available for Tuesday night’s game at No. 9 Florida State, Duke acting head coach Jeff Capel said Monday.
Jefferson, a 6-9 redshirt senior, suffered a bone bruise to his right foot during Saturday’s 93-82 win over Boston College. He broke the same foot last season and missed all but nine games.
Capel said Duke’s medical staff will continue to monitor Jefferson’s injury this week to determine his availability for future games.
“We will evaluate him Wednesday,” Capel said.
Jefferson has started every game for Duke this season, averaging 13.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He’s one of Duke’s two team captains and his absence will loom large for the Blue Devils.
“Amile is as important a player that we have,” Capel said. “His importance, his value can not be measured by just numbers and the numbers themselves are incredibly impressive. But the things that he does, coaches really value the things that he does. You see it a little different, the leadership, the talking, the experience. Being the most respected guy on the court and in the locker room.”
After playing at Florida State on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils travel to No. 14 Louisville on Saturday.
With Jefferson unavailable, Duke will count on 6-10 freshmen big men Harry Giles and Marques Bolden for their interior play along with 6-10 sophomore Chase Jeter.
Capel said Jeter, after missing Duke’s last two games with an unspecified back injury, has improved and should be available at Florida State.
“He improved (Sunday) and so he will be available today in practice and tomorrow,” Capel said.
Another freshman big man, 6-8 Javin DeLaurier, could also provide post depth although he’s only played in eight games due to a right foot injury.
“He had a good workout (Sunday),” Capel said. “We anticipate him moving well in practice today and being available tomorrow.”
