UNC will be without Tony Bradley against Florida State

North Carolina freshman forward Tony Bradley won't play against Florida State on Saturday after suffering a concussion in a victory against Wake Forest on Saturday.
UNC in a tweet on Friday morning confirmed that Bradley endured a concussion after falling and hitting his head, hard, against the court late in the first half on Wednesday night. Bradley remained on the court for an extended period before slowly walking to the Tar Heels' locker room.
He appeared woozy while he made his way there, and needed help to reach the locker room. Bradley is “improving,” according to the school, but there is no timetable on his return.
Bradley, who is 6-foot-11, has averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He will be missed on Saturday against the Seminoles, who are the second-tallest team in the country according to kenpom.com.
With Bradley out, the Tar Heels will be especially reliant in the front court on starters Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks. They will be UNC’s only available traditional post players on Saturday.
Luke Maye’s role will likely increase against Florida State, and Theo Pinson, who recently returned from a broken foot, could see more time in the front court, as well.
