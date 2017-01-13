How Dennis Smith Jr. fared against Boston College

Dennis Smith Jr. led N.C. State with 15 points at Boston College on Wednesday but was the third-best guard on the floor.
Both Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman for Boston College were more effective and efficient than Smith in what turned out to be a 74-66 win by the Eagles.
Robinson, a sophomore, finished with 24 points and five assists while Bowman, a freshman, had 19 points and seven rebounds.
Smith finished with 15 points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes. He missed about 2 minutes in the second half after taking an inadvertent elbow from Robinson at the 8:25 mark.
A breakdown of Smith’s shot chart from the BC game:
Dennis Smith Jr. shot chart/breakdown vs. Boston College, in YP form pic.twitter.com/6uiKyV6xHu— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 13, 2017
Smith was 4 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 10 from the foul line. He missed two free throws in the final 1:08 of the game that really hurt the Wolfpack.
Through four ACC games, Smith is shooting 58.9 percent from the foul line (20 of 34). To put that in perspective, as freshmen in college Chris Paul (84.3) and Damian Lillard (84.1) both shot better than 80 percent.
Two other guards Smith will be compared to on draft day, Russell Westbrook (54.8) and Kyle Lowry (63.5) also struggled from the foul line as freshmen (although Westbrook only averaged 9 minutes a game at UCLA).
▪ Smith had a really good sequence in the first half where he put a twist on N.C. State’s “corner” play. He came off two baseline screens and then took the ball to the basket and made a reverse layup at 10:25.
On the next trip down, he took the ball to the basket and stopped near the left baseline and made a step-back jumper. That shot was notable because it was only his second make of a step-back shot in 14 attempts in ACC play.
Smith continues to have more success when he takes the ball to the basket:
Dennis Smith Jr. breakdown of shot selection in "fancy spreadsheet technology" form pic.twitter.com/icN7Qp4wpv— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 13, 2017
▪ Smith’s assists equaled a season low. With freshman Markell Johnson playing 26 minutes, Smith spent some time off the ball. In four ACC games, he has 24 assists. Six of those have gone to senior guard Terry Henderson, including the first one of the game on Wednesday.
Dennis Smith Jr. breakdown of 2s/3s and assists in ACC play, in "fancy spreadsheet technology" form pic.twitter.com/KQIbb9K6kb— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 13, 2017
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments