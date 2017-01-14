Photo Gallery: Louisville 78, Duke 69

Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes in to score two first half points as Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) defends at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The Cards beat the Blue Devils 78-69.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) defends as Louisville forward Mangok Mathiang (12) attempts a first half shot.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) looks for help as Louisville forward Ray Spalding (13) and Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) defends.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) attempts to score in the second half as Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) and forward Ray Spalding (13) defends.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Injured co-captain Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) yells encouragement to the team during the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) and teammate forward Harry Giles (1) defend as Louisville guard Quentin Snider (4) attempts to move the ball inside during the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) is fouled by Louisville forward Deng Adel (22) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke interim head coach Jeff Capel speaks with official Mike Eades during the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) gets the ball stripped from him by Louisville guard Jay Henderson (11) in the first half as guard Quentin Snider (4) helps defend.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) slips past Louisville forward Ray Spalding (13) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) tries to disrpt a shot by Louisville forward Deng Adel (22).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to steal the ball from Louisville guard Quentin Snider (4) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel clenches his fists after a call against the Blue Devils in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino demonstrates a hold he felt was not called in the first half with a game official.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) strip the ball from Louisville guard David Levitch (23) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino screams at a game official in the second half of play against the Blue Devils.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com