Photos: Georgia Tech defeats NC State | 01.15.17

From left, N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early, head coach Mark Gottfried, and assistant coaches Heath Schroyer and Butch Pierre react during the second half of Georgia Tech's 86-76 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks to his team in the huddle before the Wolfpack's game.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech's Quinton Stephens (12) keeps the ball from N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried can't believe the call.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) heads to slam in two.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as Georgia Tech's Abdoulaye Gueye (34), left, and Quinton Stephens (12) defend.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner yells to his team.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14), right, fights for the rebound with Georgia Tech's Quinton Stephens (12).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11), right, goes for a rebound with Georgia Tech's Quinton Stephens (12).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21) gets around Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech's Josh Heath (11) drives around N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4), center, drives past Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie (5), left, and Josh Heath (11)...
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
...Smith Jr. drives to the basket...
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) loses the rebound to Georgia Tech's Josh Heath (11).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) steals the ball from Georgia Tech's Josh Heath (11).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44) blocks the shot by N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) in the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) is fouled by Georgia Tech's Josh Heath (11).
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried looks up at the score during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
From left, N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early, head coach Mark Gottfried, and assistant coaches Heath Schroyer and Butch Pierre react during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) tries to shoot as Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie (5), left and Ben Lammers (44), right, defend.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried walks off the court after Georgia Tech's 86-76 victory over N.C. State.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State junior Tracie Miner, left, and her brother, senior Dan Miner, take in Georgia Tech's 86-76 victory.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com