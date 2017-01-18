UNC's Tony Bradley back practicing, expected to play at Boston College

North Carolina freshman forward Tony Bradley will play on Saturday at Boston College if he able to practice normally in the days before the game, coach Roy Williams said on Monday during his weekly radio show.
Bradley, who is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday, has missed the Tar Heels' past two games after suffering a concussion last week during a victory at Wake Forest. Bradley then entered the university's concussion protocol, which applies to all UNC athletes who have endured a concussion.
To return to practice, Bradley had to remain free of concussion symptoms for 48 hours. Bradley has averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in about 15 minutes of playing time per game.
