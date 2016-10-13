Fantasy football: Cam Newton is back, but where is he in Week 6 rankings?

Fantasy football rankings for Week 6, position by position:
Quarterback
1. Tom Brady, New England vs. Cincinnati
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Atlanta ... Off a bye-week to get healthy, Wilson should have a big game against an Atlanta defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks
3. Cam Newton, Carolina at New Orleans ... The Panthers should have Newton (concussion) back this week and he should get back to breaking out large against an very bad Saints defense. Other than the Giants, every opponent has scored 34 in a game against them, and Newton had seven total touchdowns against the Saints last year.
4. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets ... Palmer is set to return after missing Week 5 due to concussion, against a Jets’ defense consistently being roasted and averaging more than 300 yards passing per week allowed
5. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Miami
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Dallas ... Rodgers is averaging just a 56.1 percent completion percentage, actually lowest in the league which is a tad bizarre
7. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Carolina
8. Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Houston
10. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Cleveland ... Ride the hot hand -- Mariota comes off a four-touchdown game and this week goes against a Cleveland team allowing 29.6 points per game (tied for 2nd-worst in the NFL)
11. Brian Hoyer, Chicago vs. Jacksonville ... Coming off a 397-yard game, Hoyer is averaging 337 yards passing in three games as a starter, topping 300 yards in each. He is completing 71 percent of his passes and he hasn’t thrown an interception this season.
12. Alex Smith, Kansas City at Oakland ... Smith gets a bump this week against an Oakland, which allows an NFL-worst 330.6 yards passing per game.
13. Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Kansas City
14. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Chicago
15. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Seattle ... The Falcons have 16 touchdowns in four games, although Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
16. Dak Prescott, Dallas at Green Bay
17. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. San Francisco ... It should be good times in Buffalo, which has three straight wins as the Niners have lost four straight.
18. Trevor Siemian, Denver at San Diego ... Siemian (shoulder) is expected to start Thursday against a San Diego defense that is allowing 28.4 points per game.
19. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Washington
20. Brock Osweiler, Houston vs. Indianapolis
Running back
1. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Miami ... Bell owners will be licking their chops as he faces a Miami defense allowing an NFL-worst 150.8 yards rushing per week.
2. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Cleveland
3. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. San Francisco ... McCoy gets the 49ers at home, facing a defense allowing 146.8 yards rushing per game, second-worst in the NFL.
4. David Johnson, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets ... Johnson is a true workhorse back, on pace for 346 touches through five games.
5. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Jacksonville ... Fire up Howard with confidence as he comes off back-to-back games with over 110 yards rushing, getting a true workhorse load and delivering big-time.
6. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at Detroit ... Maybe it is somewhat of a fluke, but Detroit has yet to allow a rushing touchdown. Gurley is high in the rankings anyway as Detroit allows 4.9 yards per carry, and he went off for 140 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions last year.
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Green Bay ... Elliott has been near unstoppable so he’s a must start, although Green Bay allows the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The Packers allow 43 rushing yards per game with a 2.0 yards-per-carry average.
8. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Indianapolis
9. Christine Michael, Seattle vs. Atlanta
10. Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
11. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Carolina
12. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Seattle
13. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City at Oakland ... Charles got some reps in Week 4 but now two weeks later and off the Chiefs’ bye-week he should get more liberally mixed in. Charles has thumped the Raiders in the past and could have a big splash game.
14. C.J. Anderson, Denver at San Diego ... The Chargers allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
15. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Seattle
16. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Buffalo
17. LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Cincinnati
18. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Chicago
19. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Houston
20. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at New England ... Bernard could have an expanded role again in Week 6 with Jeremy Hill (shoulder, chest) dinged.
21. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at New Orleans ... He will need to be watched, but it sounds like Stewart (hamstring) will return after a three-game absence. He gets a great matchup against the Saints, who allow the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
22. Terrance West, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants
23. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Tennessee
24. Eddie Lacy, Green Bay vs. Dallas ... Lacy (ankle) left Week 5 and will need to be monitored.
25. Melvin Gordon, San Diego vs. Denver
26. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets at Arizona
27. Arian Foster, Miami vs. Pittsburgh ... Foster (groin) will need to be monitored for his return.
28. Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia at Washington ... Matthews and the Eagles’ offense suffered a blow this week when Lane Johnson, the league’s highest-paid right tackle, was suspended 10 games.
29. Darren Sproles, Philadelphia at Washington
30. James White, New England vs. Cincinnati
Wide receiver
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Miami
2. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans vs. Carolina
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Indianapolis ... Hopkins had 19 receptions and 263 yards in two games against the Colts last year – look for Hopkins to uncork some this week against a defense allowing 301 yards receiving per game.
4. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets ... Fitzgerald is on fire and that should continue this week against a Jets’ defense that allows more than 300 receiving yards per game. The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers.
5. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore
6. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at New Orleans
7. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Houston
8. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Pittsburgh ... Pittsburgh allows more than 300 receiving yards per week, which bodes well for Landry.
9. Julian Edelman, New England vs. Cincinnati
10. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Dallas
11. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets at Arizona
12. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at San Diego ... Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are both prime plays against a Chargers’ defense that will be without star defensive back Jason Verrett and Brandon Flowers.
13. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Atlanta ... Baldwin is a good bet to score this week against an Atlanta defense allowing an NFL-worst 2.8 touchdowns receiving per week.
14. Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
15. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at San Diego
16. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville at Chicago
17. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at New England
18. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City at Oakland ... Maclin scored three touchdowns in two games last year against Oakland, and the Raiders have been giving up receiving yards and scores by the bushel this year.
19. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Dallas
20. Sammie Coates, Pittsburgh at Miami
21. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago vs. Jacksonville ... Jeffery and Brian Hoyer just don’t seem to be as in sync as he and Jay Cutler were. On 43 attempts last week, just six went to Jeffery, who has yet to score in 2016.
22. Julio Jones, Atlanta at Seattle ... Julio Jones can always go off but the Seahawks have allowed just five touchdown passes to wide receivers in their past 20 games.
23. Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Kansas City
24. Cameron Meredith, Chicago vs. Jacksonville ... In his first start, Meredith exploded for nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, likely the top waiver wire pickup in most leagues coming into the week. Meredith has great to size to speed ratio and played in 93 percent of snaps last week.
25. Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Carolina
26. Tavon Austin, Los Angeles at Detroit ... Austin can be hit or miss, but against a Detroit-defense allowing 2.8 receiving TDs per game this feels like a “hit” week.
27. Will Fuller, Houston vs. Indianapolis
28. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia at Washington
29. Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Kansas City
30. Chris Hogan, New England vs. Cincinnati ... After never throwing an in-season pass to Chris Hogan, Tom Brady quickly hit him last week four times for 113 yards. The big plays are going to be there.
31. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore
33. DeSean Jackson, Washington vs. Philadelphia ... Jackson could be extra motivated playing against his former team. In three games against the Eagles, Jackson averages 94 yards per game – but has just one touchdown.
33. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland at Tennessee
34. Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Atlanta ... Lockett has done little this year but he’s played through a knee injury. Coming off the bye week he is a fair bet to get on track this week.
35. Quincy Enunwa, N.Y. Jets at Arizona
36. Cole Beasley, Dallas at Green Bay
37. Mike Wallace, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants
38. Anquan Boldin, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
39. John Brown, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets
40. Michael Floyd, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets
Tight end
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Cincinnati
2. Greg Olsen, Carolina at New Orleans ... In PPR-scoring, Olsen would come into Week 6 as the sixth-ranked wide receiver after another huge game (a career-best 181 yards).
3. Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Atlanta
4. Martellus Bennett, New England vs. Cincinnati
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Oakland
6. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Philadelphia ... Philadelphia allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Cleveland ...Walker gets a Cleveland defense who allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends per game.
8. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland at Tennessee
9. Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Carolina
10. Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Jacksonville
11. Virgil Green, Denver at San Diego
12. Jason Witten, Dallas at Green Bay
13. Julius Thomas, Jacksonville at Chicago
14. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants
15. Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Miami
16. Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. San Francisco
17. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis at Houston
18. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Washington
19. Hunter Henry, San Diego vs. Denver
20. Antonio Gates, San Diego vs. Denver
Kicker
1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Cincinnati
2. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Houston
3. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Dallas
4. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Atlanta
5. Cairo Santos, Kansas City at Oakland
6. Brandon McManus, Denver at San Diego
7. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants
8. Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia at Washington
9. Graham Gano, Carolina at New Orleans
10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Miami
11. Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Jacksonville
12. Dan Carpenter, Buffalo vs. San Francisco
13. Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Cleveland
14. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Indianapolis
15. Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
16. Jason Myers, Jacksonville at Chicago
17. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets
18. Josh Brown, N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore
19. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland vs. Kansas City
20. Will Lutz, New Orleans vs. Carolina
Defense
1. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. N.Y. Jets
2. Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. San Francisco
3. New England DT, New England vs. Cincinnati
4. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Cleveland
5. Denver DT, Denver at San Diego
6. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Miami
7. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Atlanta
8. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Washington
9. Houston DT, Houston vs. Indianapolis
10. Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Oakland
11. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore
12. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles at Detroit
13. Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Los Angeles
14. Carolina DT, Carolina at New Orleans
15. Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Jacksonville
16. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants
17. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Dallas
18. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Houston
19. Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Kansas City
20. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Chicago
