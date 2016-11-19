Week 11: 6 fantasy football sleepers to consider, plus what to think about Jared Goff

Fantasy football tips and sleepers for Week 11:
Sleepers
▪ Blake Bortles (Jacksonville) looks horrible, but he should get more garbage-time stats here, plus Detroit has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 74.1 percent of passes, worst in the league.
▪ Latavius Murray (Oakland) comes into this weekend’s game with eight touchdowns in seven games. He’s a strong play this week against the 26th-ranked run defense.
▪ It’s more of a gut call, but Dwayne Washington (Detroit) could be a sneaky sleeper against a Jacksonville defense allowing 152.3 yards rushing per game over its past three games (third-worst). Maybe Washington gets a chance to salt this one away late assuming Detroit gets up large on the Jaguars.
▪ Tyreek Hill (Kansas City) is coming on strong, getting a career-best 10 receptions last weekend. He faces Tampa Bay, which allows a league-worst 328 yards passing over its past three games.
▪ Julius Thomas (Jacksonville) has four touchdowns on the season and he gets a good matchup this weekend for another score against Detroit. The Lions have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in seven of nine games.
▪ The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Jared Goff (Los Angeles), makes his NFL debut this weekend against Miami, finally overtaking Case Keenum. This looks like a good week to play the Dolphins defense.
Lock them in
▪ The Colts vs. Titans game should be a shootout, with quarterback Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) getting top billing in the rankings and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee) coming in second. Tennessee allows 308 yards passing per game over its past three games, third-worst, and Luck comes off a bye week and had a 353-yard passing game with three touchdowns in Week 7 at Tennessee. Mariota, meanwhile, has thrown for multiple touchdowns in six games in a row, and Indianapolis allows 288 yards passing per game (second-worst).
▪ Green Bay has given up a league-worst 37 points per game over their past three games. At home against the Packers in prime time, Kirk Cousins (Washington) should have a strong game.
▪ The LeGarrette Blount (New England) show should be in full-force. Blount leads the NFL with 12 touchdowns and will get a San Francisco 49ers defense that is easily the worst against the run at 180.4 yards per game.
▪ At Arrowhead sounds daunting, but Kansas City allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and Mike Evans (Tampa Bay) has averaged 21.8 points over his past five games (second-best among wide receivers).
▪ Dez Bryant (Dallas) has turned into a big play waiting to happen with Dak Prescott at quarterback – Bryant is averaging a career-best 18.1 yards per catch this season, 28 percent higher than his career average.
Players to avoid
▪ This is a weekend to slide your Cardinals down a notch – Minnesota allows a league-low 16.9 points per week, and Carson Palmer (Arizona) has thrown just six touchdowns in his past six games.
▪ Ryan Tannehill is a sit on the road at Los Angeles, which has allowed just 12 points per game over their past three games (fewest in the NFL).
▪ It’s hard not to ding Jay Cutler (Chicago) significantly with Alshon Jeffery suspended for four games – the Bears have just 13 touchdowns this season, tied for last in the NFL.
▪ Jarvis Landry (Miami) will get his share of targets, but he has just one touchdown on the season. Los Angeles allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over its past three games.
▪ You might want to find a sub for Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota) who can offer more upside – Arizona allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and the Cardinals have the only defense not to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season.
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
