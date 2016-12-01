Week 13 fantasy rankings: NFC South has 3 top-7 quarterbacks, none named Cam Newton

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13, position by position:
Quarterbacks
1. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Detroit ... Brees should be huge again. He comes in with a career-best 71.5 completion percentage this season.
2. Tom Brady, New England vs. Los Angeles
3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Houston ... Rodgers has been the No. 1 quarterback since Week 5 and he’s on pace for nearly 4,500 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. At home this week he should be money, again even against a tough Houston Texans pass defense.
4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at New Orleans
5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Kansas City ... Kansas City allows 302.7 yards passing per game over its past three games, second-most.
6. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants ... You love Big Ben at home, although the Giants are one of four teams allowing less than a passing touchdown per game, and they rank second in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
7. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at San Diego
8. Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Buffalo
9. Philip Rivers, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
10. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Carolina
11. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco at Chicago ... Kaepernick put up old-school elite stats last week as he cracked 100 yards rushing and threw for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns. He remains in QB1 territory against a Bears defense allowing 28.3 points per game over their past three games (third-most). Kaepernick has been the second-best fantasy quarterback over the past four weeks.
12. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets ... Luck missed Week 12 because of a concussion but he should be good to go.
13. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Arizona ... Arizona allows 29.3 points per game over their past three games, second-most.
14. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh
15. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. Washington … Palmer is down from 2.2 passing touchdowns per game last year to a much more pedestrian 1.5 per game this year.
16. Alex Smith, Kansas City at Atlanta ... Smith could be a sneaky play against an Atlanta team allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
17. Dak Prescott, Dallas at Minnesota
18. Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Miami
19. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia
20. Matt Barkley, Chicago vs. San Francisco ... Barkley comes off a surprise game with 300-plus yards passing and three touchdowns.
Running backs
1. David Johnson, Arizona vs. Washington ... Not that it matters with Johnson, but Washington allows a league-high 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game.
2. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Minnesota
4. Melvin Gordon, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
5. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Kansas City
6. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Oakland
7. Spencer Ware, Kansas City at Atlanta
8. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. San Francisco ... San Francisco allows a league-worst 171.8 yards rushing per game.
9. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Detroit
10. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at San Diego ... San Diego allows 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game, second-most.
11. Theo Riddick, Detroit at New Orleans
12. Devontae Booker, Denver at Jacksonville
13. Latavius Murray, Oakland vs. Buffalo
14. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Chicago
15. Lamar Miller, Houston at Green Bay
16. LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Los Angeles
17. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis
18. Rashad Jennings, N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh
19. Tim Hightower, New Orleans vs. Detroit
20. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at New England
21. Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore vs. Miami ... Dixon looks to have surpassed Terrance West as the Ravens’ starter – with 31 snaps last week to 23 for West. The Ravens face a Miami defense allowing 132.2 yards rushing per game, third-most.
22. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia ... With Giovani Bernard out, Hill tacked on a season-high 61 receiving yards last week.
23. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Kansas City ... After missing four games Coleman returned with 9 yards on 8 carries. That showed his rust, but Coleman scored and has seven touchdowns on just 88 touches this season.
24. Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Carolina ... The Panthers allow a league-low 3.3 yards per carry to opposing running backs and they are one of two teams allowing fewer than 80 yards rushing per game.
25. Jay Ajayi, Miami at Baltimore ... Baltimore allows a league-low 74.9 yards rushing per game.
26. Robert Kelley, Washington at Arizona ... Arizona allows the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
27. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets
28. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Seattle
29. Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia at Cincinnati
30. James Starks, Green Bay vs. Houston ... Starks will chip in with a few receptions (he has 13 in his past three games since returning) but he averages a dreadful 2.5 yards rushing per attempt and is likely nearing the end of the road.
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants ... Brown had his first-ever three-touchdown receiving game last week. He has matched his 2015 total of 10 receiving TDs (Brown had 13 in 2014).
2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at San Diego
3. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Kansas City ... Off a down game and without having scored in his past two, look for Jones to get back on the scoring train this week against a Kansas City defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Detroit
6. Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Buffalo
7. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans vs. Detroit ... Cooks didn’t receive a single target last week, making him a strong candidate for bounce-back game (especially for a squeaky wheel who has since expressed frustration with his role in the offense).
8. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Carolina
9. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Houston ... Adams is on pace for 84 receptions, 1,129 yards and 12 TDs.
10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Atlanta ... Hill comes off a monster game – the first player since Gale Sayers in 1965 to have a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a kick return TD in the same game. In a dome this week in a potential shoot-out gives Hill near must-start status (plus Atlanta allows 282.2 yards passing per game, most in the NFL).
11. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Houston ... Houston allows the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
12. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis ... The Colts allow 278.7 yards passing per game, third-most.
13. Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Buffalo
14. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Jacksonville
15. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Jacksonville
16. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Washington … Fitzgerald has gone six straight games without a score.
17. Golden Tate, Detroit at New Orleans
18. Tyrell Williams, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay ... Williams (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
19. Julian Edelman, New England vs. Los Angeles
20. Dez Bryant, Dallas at Minnesota ... Bryant will be shadowed by star DB Xavier Rhodes, and is lowered as a result. Minnesota allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
21. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets
22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Dallas ... Diggs (knee) missed Week 12 and will need to be monitored.
23. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Green Bay ... Hopkins has gone six straight games without a touchdown and he has been WR46 since Week 5.
24. Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Detroit
25. Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Miami ... Wallace gets a chance to toast his former team this week.
26. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Houston
27. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets ... Hilton (back) left last week’s game and will need to be monitored.
28. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Arizona
29. Sammy Watkins, Buffalo at Oakland ... Watkins returned last week instantly showing his big-play capability with 80 yards on three receptions.
30. Marvin Jones, Detroit at New Orleans
31. Jarvis Landry, Miami at Baltimore
32. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Kansas City ... Gabriel has turned into a real fantasy asset of late, averaging 68 yards per game in his past four games with 5 TDs.
33. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia
34. Steve Smith, Baltimore vs. Miami
35. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh ... Shepard didn’t receive a single target last week. And Eli Manning reportedly apologized for not targeting him. Bounce-back?
36. Quincy Enunwa, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis
37. Anquan Boldin, Detroit at New Orleans ... This is a prime opportunity for a shootout and for Boldin to continue to add fantasy value. He’s on pace for 70 receptions and nine touchdowns, but is averaging a brutal 8.7 yards per catch average, a 33 percent drop from his 13.1 career average.
38. Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Dallas ... Thielen has been the 23rd-best receiver over the past three weeks and has a good matchup in this one as well at home against Dallas, which allows 280.4 yards passing per game (second-most) and a league-worst 372 yards passing per game over its past three.
39. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia at Cincinnati ... Matthews (sprained ankle) will need to be monitored but he is expected to play this week after being shut down last week in the third quarter.
40. Malcolm Mitchell, New England vs. Los Angeles ... Mitchell has turned into a bit of a red-zone option for Tom Brady with 2 TDs (and almost a third) last week and one the week before.
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Atlanta ... Kelce has been the No. 1 tight end over the past five weeks, with three 100-plus yard receiving games.
2. Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Carolina ... Carolina allows the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
3. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia ... Eifert should be plenty busy although Philadelphia allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends – Eifert is averaging 76 yards per game over his past four.
4. Greg Olsen, Carolina at Seattle … Note that Olsen averaged over 100 yards receiving in two games against Seattle last year with a touchdown in each game.
5. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Los Angeles … Gronk (back) will need to be monitored but this ranking assumes he is active.
6. Eric Ebron, Detroit at New Orleans
7. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at San Diego
8. Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Detroit ... Detroit allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Dallas ... Dallas has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends over its past three games.
10. Antonio Gates, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
11. Vance McDonald, San Francisco at Chicago
12. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Cincinnati
13. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston at Green Bay
14. Vernon Davis, Washington at Arizona ... Davis should be the Week 13 starter with Jordan Reed (shoulder) likely out. But Arizona allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
15. Hunter Henry, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
16. Jared Cook, Green Bay vs. Houston
17. Jason Witten, Dallas at Minnesota
18. Martellus Bennett, New England vs. Los Angeles
19. Ladarius Green, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants ... Green showcased his big-play capability with 32- and 35-yard receptions last week.
20. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Miami
2. Brandon McManus, Denver at Jacksonville
3. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Los Angeles
4. Cairo Santos, Kansas City at Atlanta
5. Josh Lambo, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
6. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Kansas City
7. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland vs. Buffalo
8. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Houston
9. Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Detroit
10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants
11. Dan Bailey, Dallas at Minnesota
12. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Carolina
13. Matt Prater, Detroit at New Orleans
14. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets
15. Nick Folk, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis
16. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. Washington
17. Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia at Cincinnati
18. Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay at San Diego
19. Connor Barth, Chicago vs. San Francisco
20. Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Dallas
Defenses
1. Denver DT, Denver at Jacksonville
2. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Miami
3. New England DT, New England vs. Los Angeles
4. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Carolina
5. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Houston
6. Dallas DT, Dallas at Minnesota
7. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets
8. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Cincinnati
9. San Diego DT, San Diego vs. Tampa Bay
10. Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Buffalo
11. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia
12. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Washington
13. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis
14. Carolina DT, Carolina at Seattle
15. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Dallas
16. Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Kansas City
17. Washington DT, Washington at Arizona
18. Miami DT, Miami at Baltimore
19. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Giants
20. Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Atlanta
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
