Week 16 fantasy football rankings: It’s Matt Ryan vs. the Panthers again, but this time ...

NFL fantasy football rankings for Week 16:
Quarterbacks
1. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
2. Tom Brady, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
3. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4. Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Atlanta ... Newton is coming off his first 300-yard passing game since Week 6 and should be able to produce again against Atlanta, which allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
5. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Oakland
6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Carolina ... Carolina ranks dead last against the pass, allowing nearly 275 yards per game, and Ryan had 503 yards and four touchdowns in their earlier matchup.
7. Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Detroit
10. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Arizona
11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Dallas
12. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Chicago
13. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Cleveland ... Cleveland allows a league-worst 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
14. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Jacksonville
16. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Miami
17. Matt Barkley, Chicago vs. Washington ... Barkley has had his moments – including 362 passing yards last week – and Washington ranks last against the pass over the past three weeks.
18. Trevor Siemian, Denver at Kansas City
19. Tom Savage, Houston vs. Cincinnati
20. Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
Running backs
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Detroit ... Elliott needs to average 129 rushing yards in each of his final two games to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rookie rushing record.
2. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Miami ... McCoy is on fire and should keep the great times going this week against Miami, which ranks 30th against the run.
3. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
4. David Johnson, Arizona at Seattle ...Johnson is as matchup proof as they come, including at Seattle against a defense that allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
5. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Jacksonville
6. Latavius Murray, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
7. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Washington ... Howard has turned into a workhorse, averaging 109 total yards per game over his past 10 games.
8. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles vs. San Francisco ...One of 2016’s top bust picks, Gurley doesn’t have a 100-yard rushing game. He could finally get one this week at home against San Francisco, which is last in the NFL against the run.
9. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Carolina
10. Jay Ajayi, Miami at Buffalo ... Buffalo has been leaky of late against the run, ranking 30th over the past three games, and Buffalo allows the second-most rushing touchdowns per game at 1.4.
11. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Atlanta ... Stewart has a good chance to score in this one and has 8 touchdowns in his past nine games.
12. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Oakland
13. LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
14. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
15. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Los Angeles
16. Dion Lewis, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
17. Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Arizona
18. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Cincinnati
19. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
20. Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants
21. Bilal Powell, N.Y. Jets at New England
22. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. Denver
23. Theo Riddick, Detroit at Dallas ... Riddick (wrist) has missed the past two games and will need to be monitored.
24. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Carolina
25. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Green Bay
26. Robert Kelley, Washington at Chicago ... Chicago allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
27. Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Jacksonville
28. Terrance West, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
29. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. San Diego
30. Kenneth Farrow, San Diego at Cleveland
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at New Orleans ... Evans seems well overdue, with fewer than 60 yards in three straight games with zero touchdowns. Evans has just 12 career receptions and 135 yards in four career games vs. the Saints, but we are trusting the talent.
3. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
4. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Oakland
5. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia ... Beckham is a top-shelf option in this one, averaging six receptions, 75 yards and 0.8 TDs per game in five career games against Philadelphia.
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Cincinnati ... Having Tom Savage at quarterback is a nice boost for Hopkins in the fantasy playoffs. Hopkins had a season-high 17 targets last week.
7. Julian Edelman, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
8. Julio Jones, Atlanta at Carolina ...Jones (toe) will need to be monitored but you would think this is the right game to fire him up assuming he is able to go.
9. Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
10. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
11. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Detroit
12. Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
13. Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
14. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Minnesota ... It’s a tough matchup but Nelson can’t drop too far. He is the No. 1 fantasy receiver over the past five weeks.
15. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Kansas City
16. Golden Tate, Detroit at Dallas
17. Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
18. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Kansas City
19. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Arizona
20. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
21. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Houston
22. Jarvis Landry, Miami at Buffalo
23. Kenny Britt, Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
24. Pierre Garcon, Washington at Chicago
25. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Denver ... On paper it’s a tough matchup, but Hill scored three touchdowns against Denver when they played four weeks ago.
26. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago vs. Washington ... Look for Josh Norman to shadow Jeffery this week.
27. DeSean Jackson, Washington at Chicago
28. Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Jacksonville
29. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Seattle
30. Dontrelle Inman, San Diego at Cleveland ... Inman’s full-season pace over his past four games is a 76 receptions, 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns.
31. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Chicago
32. Ted Ginn Jr., Carolina vs. Atlanta ... Ginn has four touchdowns in his past five games and has been the 13th-best fantasy receiver over the past four weeks.
33. Travis Benjamin, San Diego at Cleveland ... Benjamin makes for an interesting play, making his first return back to his former team in Cleveland.
34. Steve Smith, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
35. Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Arizona
36. Malcolm Mitchell, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
37. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
38. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Oakland ... Moncrief (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he looks like he will return this week.
39. Tavon Austin, Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
40. Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Pittsburgh ... A former Steeler, Wallace returns to Heinz Field this week.
Tight ends
1. Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Atlanta
2. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Jacksonville
3. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Houston
4. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Denver
6. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants ... Ertz leads all tight ends in targets over the past five weeks.
7. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Green Bay
8. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Detroit
9. Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Miami ... Clay has scored in two straight games and gets to face his former team this week.
10. Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Arizona
11. Hunter Henry, San Diego at Cleveland ... There is room for both Henry and Antonio Gates to get in the action this week, since Cleveland allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
12. Martellus Bennett, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
13. Eric Ebron, Detroit at Dallas
14. Antonio Gates, San Diego at Cleveland ... Gates needs two touchdowns to tie the all-time record for TDs by a tight end, so perhaps Phillip Rivers looks his way first in the red zone.
15. Jared Cook, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
16. Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
17. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
18. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston vs. Cincinnati
19. Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Cincinnati
20. Dion Sims, Miami at Buffalo ... He’s probably outplayed his value, but Sims does have four touchdowns in his past three games.
Kickers
1. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
2. Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Detroit
3. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Carolina
5. Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
6. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
7. Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Atlanta
8. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Cincinnati
9. Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Jacksonville
10. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Oakland
11. Matt Prater, Detroit at Dallas
12. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Arizona
13. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
14. Josh Lambo, San Diego at Cleveland
15. Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Chicago
16. Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants
17. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. Denver
18. Brandon McManus, Denver at Kansas City
19. Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
20. Dan Carpenter, Buffalo vs. Miami
Defenses
1. New England DT, New England vs. N.Y. Jets
2. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Denver
3. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Detroit
4. Denver DT, Denver at Kansas City
5. San Diego DT, San Diego at Cleveland
6. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Minnesota
7. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
8. Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Miami
9. Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Jacksonville
10. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Arizona
11. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
12. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
13. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
14. Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Carolina
15. Washington DT, Washington at Chicago
16. Houston DT, Houston vs. Cincinnati
17. San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Los Angeles
18. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Houston
19. Miami DT, Miami at Buffalo
20. Arizona DT, Arizona at Seattle
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
