Fantasy football rankings: What to expect from Christian McCaffrey (and everyone else)

Fantasy football position-by-position rankings for Week 3:
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati … Back in Lambeau and against the Bengals, Rogers should rebound with a big game after the Week 2 loss. Rodgers did manage to become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach the 300-touchdown milestone (144 games).
2. Tom Brady, New England vs. Houston … No surprise, Tom Brady was all-systems-go in Week 2 against the Saints, passing for 447 yards (the most by a 40-year-old quarterback in NFL history).
3. Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Atlanta … Stafford has opened the season perfect in the red-zone (five completions on five targets, collecting four touchdowns) and is tied for the NFL lead with six passing touchdowns.
4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Detroit
5. Derek Carr, Oakland at Washington
6. Cam Newton, Carolina vs. New Orleans … Newton has struggled some, but drawing the Saints at home is a get-right matchup. New Orleans allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants … Wentz has opened the season with back-to-back 300-yard passing games, while oddly also leading the Eagles in rushing yards (66).
8. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Carolina … Brees drops some in the rankings this week on the road, since the Panthers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Chicago
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas at Arizona … Arizona looks like a tough draw on paper, but the Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
11. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Oakland
12. Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City … In Rivers’ past six games against the Chiefs he has five total passing touchdowns.
13. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. Dallas
14. Jay Cutler, Miami at NY Jets
15. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
16. Russell Wilson, Seattle at Tennessee
17. Trevor Siemian, Denver at Buffalo … Siemian has been one of the big surprises this year but he’ll face a stiff test on the road at Buffalo, which hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown yet this season.
18. Alex Smith, Kansas City at LA Chargers
19. Sam Bradford, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay … Bradford (knee) will need to be monitored after being a last-minute scratch in Week 2, though he looks like he will be good to go.
20. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Seattle
21. Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Jacksonville
22. DeShone Kizer, Cleveland at Indianapolis
23. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
24. Jared Goff, LA Rams at San Francisco
25. Eli Manning, NY Giants at Philadelphia
26. DeShaun Watson, Houston at New England
27. Mike Glennon, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
28. Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Miami
29. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Green Bay
30. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Denver
31. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
32. Brian Hoyer, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
Running backs
1. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Chicago
2. Todd Gurley, LA Rams at San Francisco
3. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at LA Chargers
4. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati
5. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Detroit
6. Jay Ajayi, Miami at NY Jets … Expect a strong game for Ajayi, who was a workhorse for the Dolphins last week. He goes against a Jets’ defense that has allowed 185 rushing yards per game.
7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Arizona
9. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. New Orleans … McCaffrey still gets an aggressive ranking here as he’s due for a long score. At home against the Saints could/should produce his first NFL touchdown – and New Orleans also allows the most receiving yards to backs.
10. C.J. Anderson, Denver at Buffalo … Anderson leads all running backs with 49 touches through two weeks, but it should be tough sledding at Buffalo, which allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
11. Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
12. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Washington
13. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
14. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
15. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Detroit
16. Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh … Cohen is easily the top fantasy option for the Bears, having collected eight receptions in back-to-back games.
17. Mike Gillislee, New England vs. Houston
18. Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Jacksonville … Allen looks to have taken over as the team’s main running back. Allen played on 42 snaps in Week 2 vs. 15 for Terrance West.
19. Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Atlanta … Good week to ride the hot hand in Abdullah, who comes off a career-best 86 yards rushing. Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
20. James White, New England vs. Houston
21. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Indianapolis
22. Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Oakland
23. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Denver … McCoy gets a noticeable drop in this week’s rankings out of respect for the elite Broncos’ defense, which held Ezekiel Elliott to 8 rushing yards.
24. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. New Orleans
25. Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Seattle … Henry is averaging 5.9 yards per carry (on 20 attempts) versus 3.3 for DeMarco Murray (on 21 attempts). Henry also comes into this one off a career-high 92 yards rushing.
26. Chris Carson, Seattle at Tennessee … It looks like the Chris Carson era is starting in Seattle after Thomas Rawls had just 4 yards on five carries last week . Carson ripped off 93 rushing yards on 20 rushing attempts.
27. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Carolina
28. Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Atlanta
29. Matt Forte, NY Jets vs. Miami
30. Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
31. Lamar Miller, Houston at New England
32. Chris Johnson, Arizona vs. Dallas … Signed just days before Week 2, Johnson easily led the Cardinals in carries last week (11) and could draw the Week 3 start.
33. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh … It’s hard to have too much excitement starting Howard off a nine-carry game for 7 yards.
34. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Carolina
35. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Seattle … Murray (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
36. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
37. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Indianapolis
38. Darren Sproles, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
39. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Green Bay
40. Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at Philadelphia
41. Jalen Richard, Oakland at Washington
42. Shane Vereen, NY Giants at Philadelphia
43. Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Miami
44. Robert Kelley, Washington vs. Oakland … Kelly (ribs) will need to be monitored.
45. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Green Bay
46. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
47. Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Oakland … Perine handled 21 attempts last week and could be in store for more heavy usage with Rob Kelley (ribs) potentially unable to go or limited.
48. Jamaal Charles, Denver at Buffalo
49. Paul Perkins, NY Giants at Philadelphia
50. D’onta Foreman, Houston at New England
Wide receivers
1. Julio Jones, Atlanta at Detroit
2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Chicago
3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Minnesota … It’s hard to really drop an elite receiver such as Mike Evans, who goes against Vikings shutdown corner Xavier Gamble.
4. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Washington
5. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati
6. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina vs. New Orleans
7. Odell Beckham Jr., NY Giants at Philadelphia
8. Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
9. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at LA Chargers
10. Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Atlanta
11. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Green Bay
12. DeVante Parker, Miami at NY Jets
13. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
14. Jarvis Landry, Miami at NY Jets … Landry comes into Week 3 off some amazing/bizarre statistics – an impressive 13 receptions, but for just 78 yards (6.0 yards per reception).
15. Dez Bryant, Dallas at Arizona
16. Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Carolina
17. Amari Cooper, Oakland at Washington
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
19. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at New England … At least Hopkins should be busy – he’s totaled a league-best 29 targets in two games. But in four career games against New England he has been held in check, New England has kept him out of the end zone.
20. Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Tennessee
21. Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Chicago
22. Brandin Cooks, New England vs. Houston
23. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati … Nelson (hamstring) will needed to be monitored
24. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati … Cobb (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
25. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Buffalo
26. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Buffalo
27. J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. Dallas … Nelson has touchdown catches in six of his past seven games dating to last season.
28. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Dallas
29. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland at Indianapolis … Higgins should move into the starting lineup after Corey Coleman left Week 2 with a broken hand. Higgins will have a lot of fantasy buzz this week on waivers after his seven-catch, 95-yard game last week.
30. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Detroit
31. Chris Hogan, New England vs. Houston
32. Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. Oakland
33. Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
34. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
35. Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Oakland
36. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
37. Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Atlanta
38. Danny Amendola, New England vs. Houston
39. Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Miami
40. Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. New Orleans … Funchess could have an expanded role with looks across the middle with Greg Olsen sidelined. That is especially true against the Saints, who allow the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
41. Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
42. Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Atlanta
43. Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at San Francisco
44. Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Jacksonville
45. Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at San Francisco
46. Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Philadelphia
47. Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
48. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
49. Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans at Carolina
50. Brandon Coleman, New Orleans at Carolina
51. Kenny Stills, Miami at NY Jets
52. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati … Allison could see increased usage pending the status of Randall Cobb and/or Jordy Nelson.
53. Paul Richardson, Seattle at Tennessee
54. Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Tennessee
55. Cole Beasley, Dallas at Arizona
56. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
57. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
58. Taywan Taylor, Tennessee vs. Seattle
59. Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Miami
60. Brandon Marshall, NY Giants at Philadelphia
61. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
62. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
63. Chris Conley, Kansas City at LA Chargers
64. Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. Dallas
65. Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. Denver
66. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at Detroit
67. Terrance Williams, Dallas at Arizona
68. Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
69. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
70. Torrey Smith, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
71. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Chicago … Smith-Schuster comes off a game in which he logged his first career NFL reception (three of them) along with his first score. He became the youngest player to score a touchdown (passing, running or catching) since 1968.
72. Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Seattle
73. Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Seattle
74. Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Green Bay
75. Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Jacksonville
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City at LA Chargers
2. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Houston … Gronk (groin) will need to be monitored.
3. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland … Doyle flies high in this week’s rankings in part because of his eight-catch game (while so many top tight ends are disappointing). Cleveland has allowed a league-high 19 receptions to tight ends this season.
4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
5. Jason Witten, Dallas at Arizona
6. Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City … Henry found his groovewith 80 yards on seven receptions last week, after surprisingly not logging a single reception in Week 1. His Week 2 numbers are closing on weekly expectations.
7. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
8. Ben Watson, Baltimore at Jacksonville … Watson should provide some immediate tight end relief to teams needing fantasy points. Last year’s Ravens starter, Dennis Pitta, actually led all tight ends in receptions, so no doubt quarterback Joe Flacco likes to throw to the tight end.
9. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Oakland … Reed (chest/sternum) will need to be monitored but it seems possible he’ll rest a week.
10. Evan Engram, NY Giants at Philadelphia
11. Coby Fleener, New Orleans at Carolina
12. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Seattle
13. Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Detroit
14. Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Atlanta
15. Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Denver
16. Martellus Bennett, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati
17. Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Chicago
18. Jared Cook, Oakland at Washington
19. Ed Dickson, Carolina vs. New Orleans … Dickson is flying under the radar but he’s an experienced veteran with opportunity, especially in this offensive design. He will be the Panthers’ starter with Greg Olsen on injured reserve with a broken foot.
20. Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
21. David Njoku, Cleveland at Indianapolis
22. Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Tennessee … Graham (ankle) will need to be monitored but he’s missed practices and doesn’t look primed for an impact this week if he’s active.
23. George Kittle, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
24. Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
25. Julius Thomas, Miami at NY Jets
26. Seth DeValve, Cleveland at Indianapolis
27. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
28. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
29. Gerald Everett, LA Rams at San Francisco
30. Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Oakland
Kickers
1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Houston
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Jacksonville
3. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Chicago
4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Detroit
5. Graham Gano, Carolina vs. New Orleans
6. Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Washington
7. Dan Bailey, Dallas at Arizona
8. Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Atlanta
9. Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at San Francisco
10. Cody Parkey, Miami at NY Jets
11. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati
12. Brandon McManus, Denver at Buffalo
13. Nick Folk, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
14. Cairo Santos, Kansas City at LA Chargers
15. Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Dallas
16. Blair Walsh, Seattle at Tennessee
17. Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Oakland
18. Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Seattle
19. Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Carolina
20. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
21. Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
22. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
23. Younghoe Koo, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
24. Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Indianapolis
25. Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Miami
26. Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
27. Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Philadelphia
28. Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
29. Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Green Bay
30. Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
31. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Denver
32. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at New England
Defenses
1. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Jacksonville
2. Denver DT, Denver at Buffalo
3. New England DT, New England vs. Houston
4. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Cincinnati
5. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Chicago
6. LA Rams DT, LA Rams at San Francisco
7. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
8. Miami DT, Miami at NY Jets
9. Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Denver
10. Dallas DT, Dallas at Arizona
11. Kansas City DT, Kansas City at LA Chargers
12. Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
13. Carolina DT, Carolina vs. New Orleans
14. Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Detroit
15. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
16. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Seattle
17. Seattle DT, Seattle at Tennessee
18. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
19. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Dallas
20. Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Indianapolis
21. NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Philadelphia
22. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
23. LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
24. Oakland DT, Oakland at Washington
25. San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
26. Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Atlanta
27. NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Miami
28. Houston DT, Houston at New England
29. Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
30. New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Carolina
31. Washington DT, Washington vs. Oakland
32. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Green Bay
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
