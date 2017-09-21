Fantasy football: Waiver wire additions to consider now so you don’t miss out

After two weeks of play, you may have some players just not panning out. If so, don’t be afraid to shake it up a little, plug holes in your lineup, or add depth with players who have shined and/or are getting increased playing time.
▪ Signed just days before Week 2, Chris Johnson (Arizona) easily led the Cardinals in carries last week (11), and he could draw the start this week and have a chance to be the lead back.
▪ Chris Thompson (Washington) has looked like a playmaker through two games averaging 12.5 yards per touch (on six rushing attempts and seven receptions). Samaje Perine (Washington) should also be added as he could overtake Robert Kelley as the team’s main first- and second-down back.
▪ Javorius Allen (Baltimore) looks safe to have overtaken Terrance West as the Ravens’ main running back. Allen played on 42 snaps last week vs. 15 for West. Additionally, Alex Collins (Baltimore) looked impressive last week and he too could move ahead of West and get continued playing time.
▪ Orleans Darkwa (N.Y. Giants) has significantly outperformed Paul Perkins thus far. Darkwa should see an expanded role this week, if he doesn’t outright take the starting job.
▪ Ben Watson (Baltimore) should provide some immediate tight end relief to teams needing fantasy points. The Ravens’ starter last year, Dennis Pitta, led all tight ends in receptions, so it’s clear quarterback Joe Flacco likes to throw to the tight end.
▪ Ed Dickson (Carolina) may not become elite, but he should be a solid addition with Greg Olsen out with a broken foot. Dixon is a veteran who will get plenty of opportunity in an offense that utilizes the tight end.
▪ Rashard Higgins (Cleveland) should move into the starting lineup after Corey Coleman suffered a broken hand last week. Higgins is likely the fantasy free agent of the week after a seven-catch, 95-yard game.
Play ‘em
▪ Carson Wentz (Philadelphia) has opened the season with back-to-back 300-yard passing games, while oddly also leading the Eagles in rushing yards (66). Keep Wentz in the lineup at home this week against a struggling Giants team.
▪ Expect a strong game for Jay Ajayi (Miami), who was a workhorse for the Dolphins last week and gets to feast on a Jets defense allowing a league-worst 185 rushing yards per game.
▪ Christian McCaffrey (Carolina) is due for a long score, and a home game against the Saints very well could produce his first NFL touchdown. New Orleans allows the most receiving yards to backs.
▪ Ride the hot hand in Ameer Abdullah (Detroit), who comes off a career-best 86 yards rushing. Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
▪ J.J. Nelson (Arizona) has quietly turned into a near must start. Nelson has touchdown catches in six of his past seven games dating back to last season.
▪ After an eight-catch game last week, Jack Doyle (Indianapolis) should be set for a strong game against a Cleveland defense that has allowed a league-high 19 receptions to tight ends this season.
▪ Hunter Henry (LA Chargers) found his groove last week with 80 yards on seven receptions, after surprisingly not logging a single reception in Week 1 -- his Week 2 numbers are closer on weekly expectations.
Sit ‘em
▪ Trevor Siemian (Denver) has been one of the top surprises, but he’ll face a stiff test on the road at Buffalo, which hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season.
▪ LeSean McCoy (Buffalo) is hard to bench but he goes against an elite Broncos’ defense that held Ezekiel Elliott to 8 rushing yards last week.
▪ It’s hard to have too much (if any) excitement starting Jordan Howard (Chicago) off a nine-carry game for 7 yards. Tarik Cohen is easily the top fantasy option for the Bears, having collected eight receptions in back-to-back games.
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
