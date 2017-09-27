Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Tom Brady vs. Panthers? Here’s the expectation

Fantasy football rankings by position for Week 4:
Quarterbacks
1. Tom Brady, New England vs. Carolina
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Chicago … Rodgers is the only quarterback to throw for 300 yards in every game this season.
3. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Indianapolis … Wilson comes into this one off a career-best 373 yards passing (along with four touchdowns).
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. LA Rams
5. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Miami
6. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Buffalo … Hard to sit Matt Ryan at home, though Buffalo allows the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game. The Bills have not allowed a passing touchdown this season.
8. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. San Francisco … San Francisco has just three sacks in three games, meaning Palmer should have the time he needs this week for an above-average game at home.
9. Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia … It's a leap of faith on Rivers, but he's had plenty of bad games and bounced back strong – Rivers is due and this is an attractive match-up.
10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Minnesota … At Minnesota sounds daunting, though the Vikings have allowed 285 yards passing per game (3rd-worst).
11. Cam Newton, Carolina at New England … Can Cam Newton keep up with Tom Brady? The Patriots do allow the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game (and allow 340 passing yards per game).
12. Jay Cutler, Miami vs. New Orleans
13. DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Tennessee … Watson comes into Week 4 off his first-career 300-yard passing game, while Tennessee allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game.
14. Trevor Siemian, Denver vs. Oakland
15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Houston
16. Eli Manning, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
17. Jared Goff, LA Rams at Dallas … What a turnaround it has been for Goff, averaging 272 passing yards per game with five touchdowns versus just one interception so far this season.
18. Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Detroit … Sam Bradford (knee) will need to be monitored, but it looks like Keenum will draw the Week 4 start off a big game.
19. DeShone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
20. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Cleveland … Dalton has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games against the Browns.
21. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Kansas City
22. Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Washington
23. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
24. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Baltimore … Roethlisberger has struggled away from Heinz Field, and Baltimore allows a league-low 121 yards passing per game.
25. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Atlanta
26. Derek Carr, Oakland at Denver … In five career games versus the Broncos, Carr averages just 163.6 passing yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game.
27. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at NY Jets
28. Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
29. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Seattle
30. Mike Glennon, Chicago at Green Bay
31. Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
32. Brian Hoyer, San Francisco at Arizona
Running backs
1. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Washington
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. LA Rams
3. Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Dallas … With six touchdowns in three games, Gurley has already matched his full-season touchdown total from last season, and he's the first person with six touchdowns in the first three games of a season since Calvin Johnson accomplished the feat in 2011.
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. Detroit
5. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Atlanta
6. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at NY Jets … The volume will be there (Jacksonville has 99 rushing attempts on the season, tied for the league lead) and this is a favorable match-up.
7. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Buffalo … Freeman comes into Week 3 having scored in every game this season.
8. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
9. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Chicago
10. Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. New Orleans … Ajayi let his fantasy owners down last week but don't bench him against a New Orleans defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs per game.
11. Jordan Howard, Chicago at Green Bay
12. Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia … Gordon (knee) will need to be monitored but he is expected to be good to go.
13. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at New England … McCaffrey is still seeking his first NFL touchdown but he was heavily featured in the passing game last week with nine receptions and 101 receiving yards. New England allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs per game.
14. C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Oakland
15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Cleveland
16. Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Green Bay … Cohen leads all running backs with 20 receptions this season.
17. Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
18. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Arizona
19. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Miami
20. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
21. Chris Thompson, Washington at Kansas City … Even at Arrowhead, Thompson is a hard guy to bench as he's on fire having scored in every game this season.
22. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
23. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Houston
24. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Tennessee … Tennessee allows 156 yards rushing per game (second-worst).
25. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
26. James White, New England vs. Carolina
27. Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
28. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Denver … Lynch may be a bench candidate this week against a Denver defense that has held Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott and LeSean McCoy to a combined 85 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns on 41 carries (2.1 yards per carry average).
29. Mike Gillislee, New England vs. Carolina
30. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at New England
31. Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
32. Theo Riddick, Detroit at Minnesota
33. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Miami
34. Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Minnesota … Abdullah will likely find tough-sledding again this week, on the road at Minnesota who allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs per game.
35. Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville … Powell should have a larger role this week with Matt Forte (toe) potentially out this week,
36. Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Houston
37. Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia at LA Chargers … Smallwood should have a larger role after the season-ending injury to Darren Sproles.
38. Chris Johnson, Arizona vs. San Francisco … It's hard to trust Chris Johnson though the 49ers have given up at least 115 rushing yards in each game this season.
39. LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
40. Jamaal Charles, Denver vs. Oakland
41. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Seattle
42. D'onta Foreman, Houston vs. Tennessee
43. Elijah McGuire, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville … McGuire should have a larger role this week with Matt Forte (toe) potentially out,
44. Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh … After averaging 7.8 yards per carry on 16 attempts in two games it's hard to imagine Collins not getting more rushing attempts.
45. C.J. Prosise, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
46. Robert Kelley, Washington at Kansas City … Kelley (ribs) will need to be monitored.
47. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Cleveland
48. Shane Vereen, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
49. Chris Ivory, Jacksonville at NY Jets
50. Branden Oliver, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
Wide receivers
1. Odell Beckham Jr., NY Giants at Tampa Bay … This is quite the match-up for Odell Beckham Jr. (and the Giants’ receivers) as Tampa allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game.
2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Baltimore … Antonio Brown is match-up proof – in his past six games against Baltimore he averages 7.8 receptions and 86 yards per game (Brown comes into this one having set an NFL record last week as the fastest player to reach 650 receptions, accomplished in 104 games as Brown surpassed the record held by Marvin Harrison).
3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Cleveland … Cleveland has allowed big games to top-notch receivers – Antonio Brown had 182 yards against them in Week 1 and T.Y. Hilton went off for 153 yards last week.
4. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Chicago
5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Miami
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Washington
7. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Buffalo … Three games in, Julio Jones' owners are still waiting to see his first touchdown of the 2017 season.
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
9. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Tennessee … Hopkins has had a lot of success in his career versus the Titans – Hopkins averages 102 receiving yards per game versus the Titans in eight games.
10. Brandin Cooks, New England vs. Carolina … Keep Cooks dialed in off a big game with chemistry growing between him and Tom Brady – in five career games against the Panthers, Cooks average six receptions and 87.2 yards per game.
11. Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
12. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. LA Rams
13. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Detroit … Diggs has opened the season on fire with two touchdowns in two of three games.
14. DeVante Parker, Miami vs. New Orleans
15. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. New Orleans
16. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Oakland
17. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. San Francisco … Fitzgerald comes into this one off a massive 13-catch game and should be heavily-targeted again – in his last game against the 49ers, Fitzgerald had a 12-catch game for 132 yards.
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Detroit … Thielen has caught 19 of 24 pass attempts thrown his way (79.2%), the best among all wide receivers with at least 20 targets.
19. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Oakland
20. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Chicago
21. Chris Hogan, New England vs. Carolina
22. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
23. Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Dallas … Watkins (concussion) will need to be monitored.
24. Golden Tate, Detroit at Minnesota
25. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Chicago … Cobb (chest) will need to be monitored.
26. Terrelle Pryor, Washington at Kansas City
27. Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Houston
28. Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
29. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Indianapolis … Baldwin (groin) will need to be monitored.
30. Amari Cooper, Oakland at Denver
31. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
32. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Kansas City
33. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at New England … Benjamin (knee) will need to be monitored.
34. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
35. Brandon Marshall, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
36. Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
37. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at NY Jets
38. Devin Funchess, Carolina at New England … Funchess would become the Panthers' de facto No. 1 receiver if Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is out this week.
39. Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Indianapolis … Richardson comes into this game with scores in two consecutive games and could be the team's No. 1 wideout if Doug Baldwin (groin) can't go.
40. Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
41. Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Arizona
42. Danny Amendola, New England vs. Carolina
43. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Seattle
44. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Denver
45. J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. San Francisco
46. Marvin Jones, Detroit at Minnesota
47. Willie Snead, New Orleans at Miami … Snead is set to make his 2017 debut after a three-game suspension, although his role in his first game back remains TBD.
48. Robert Woods, LA Rams at Dallas
49. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville at NY Jets
50. Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
51. Kenny Stills, Miami vs. New Orleans
52. Eric Decker, Tennessee at Houston
53. Jordan Matthews, Buffalo at Atlanta
54. Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans at Miami
55. Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
56. Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Dallas
57. Kenny Britt, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
58. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
59. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
60. Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
61. Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. LA Rams
62. Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
63. Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. LA Rams
64. Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Minnesota
65. Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
66. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
67. Corey Davis, Tennessee at Houston … Davis (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
68. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Seattle
69. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Arizona
70. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
71. Brandon Coleman, New Orleans at Miami
72. Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. San Francisco
73. Torrey Smith, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
74. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Chicago …
75. Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh … Wallace isn't really starting quality, though he does get added motivation this week facing his former team (last year at home against the Steelers, Wallace had a season-high 124 receiving yards).
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Carolina
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Washington
3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
4. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. LA Rams
5. Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
6. Charles Clay, Buffalo at Atlanta
7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Houston
8. Martellus Bennett, Green Bay vs. Chicago
9. Evan Engram, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
10. Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
11. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
12. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Detroit
13. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
14. Coby Fleener, New Orleans at Miami
15. Jared Cook, Oakland at Denver … Cook has found new life in Oakland playing with Derek Carr (Cook is on pace for 69 receptions).
16. Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at NY Jets … Lewis gets on the radar after a three-TD game last week.
17. Eric Ebron, Detroit at Minnesota
18. Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. San Francisco
19. Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
20. Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
21. Jordan Reed, Washington at Kansas City … Reed (chest/ribs) will need to be monitored.
22. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Seattle
23. David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
24. Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
25. Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
26. Vernon Davis, Washington at Kansas City
27. Julius Thomas, Miami vs. New Orleans
28. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
29. Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Tennessee
30. Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Cleveland … Kroft will slide in as the Bengals' starting tight end for the foreseeable future due to Tyler Eifert's back injury.
Kickers
1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Carolina
2. Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. LA Rams
3. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
4. Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. San Francisco
5. Matt Prater, Detroit at Minnesota
6. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Chicago
7. Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Oakland
8. Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
9. Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Miami
10. Nick Folk, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
11. Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Washington … Note Cairo Santos has been placed on injured reserve; former Panther Harrison Butker will take over as the team's starting kicker.
12. Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Houston
13. Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Detroit
14. Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Dallas
15. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
16. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Tennessee
17. Jason Myers, Jacksonville at NY Jets
18. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
19. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Atlanta
20. Cody Parkey, Miami vs. New Orleans
21. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
22. Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Kansas City
23. Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Denver
24. Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Cleveland
25. Graham Gano, Carolina at New England
26. Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
27. Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
28. Younghoe Koo, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
29. Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
30. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Seattle
31. Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Arizona
32. Connor Barth, Chicago at Green Bay
Defenses
1. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Indianapolis
2. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at NY Jets
3. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. San Francisco
4. Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Buffalo
5. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Washington
6. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Chicago
7. Denver DT, Denver vs. Oakland
8. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Detroit
9. New England DT, New England vs. Carolina
10. LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia
11. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Cleveland
12. Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. NY Giants
13. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. LA Rams
14. Detroit DT, Detroit at Minnesota
15. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
16. LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Dallas
17. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at LA Chargers
18. Houston DT, Houston vs. Tennessee
19. Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Houston
20. NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
21. Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
22. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
23. New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Miami
24. NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Jacksonville
25. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Atlanta
26. Oakland DT, Oakland at Denver
27. Washington DT, Washington at Kansas City
28. San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Arizona
29. Carolina DT, Carolina at New England
30. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Seattle
31. Chicago DT, Chicago at Green Bay
32. Miami DT, Miami vs. New Orleans
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
