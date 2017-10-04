Fantasy football rankings: Will Jameis Winston pick the Patriots apart in Week 5?

Quarterback
1 Tom Brady, New England at Tampa Bay
2 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Dallas
3 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. New England … Winston is sky-high in this week’s rankings against a porous Patriots’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has had less than 25 fantasy points this year against New England.
4 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Green Bay
5 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Carolina
6 Cam Newton, Carolina at Detroit
7 DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Kansas City
8 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Roethlisberger gets a bump playing at home, though he’s yet to have a 300-yard passing game this season and he goes against a Jacksonville defense allowing the fewest passing yards this season (147 yards per game).
9 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
10 Russell Wilson, Seattle at LA Rams
11 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at NY Giants
12 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
13 Alex Smith, Kansas City at Houston
14 Carson Palmer, Arizona at Philadelphia … On the road, but Palmer is worth a start; he’s thrown for 325 yards or more in three straight games.
15 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Tennessee
16 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Cincinnati
17 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Cleveland … McCown both has a good matchup here, and faces his former team for added incentive.
18 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo … Buffalo has allowed just one passing touchdown this season.
19 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
20 DeShone Kizer, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
21 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Seattle
22 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Miami … Mariota (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
23 E.J. Manuel, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Manuel will get the start with Derek Carr (back) out for several weeks.
24 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Chicago
25 Brian Hoyer, San Francisco at Indianapolis
26 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Oakland
27 Matt Cassel, Tennessee at Miami … Cassel could get the Week 5 start pending the status of Marcus Mariota (hamstring).
28 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Minnesota … Trubisky is set to make his NFL debut in Week 5.
29 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Running Back
1 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Green Bay
2 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Jacksonville allows the fewest passing yards in the NFL but the most rushing yards.
3 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Houston … Averaging just under 165 total yards per game, Hunt is on pace to break the all-time NFL record with 2,636 yards this season.
4 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Seattle
5 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh … Fournette is a locked-in must-start regardless of opponent – Fournette has scored a touchdown in every game this season.
6 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Cincinnati
7 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Cleveland
8 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Indianapolis
9 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. NY Jets
10 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Detroit
11 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at NY Giants
12 Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. Tennessee
13 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Minnesota
14 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Minnesota
15 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Carolina
16 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco … Gore likely gets one last chance to play against his former team after having played for 10 seasons.
17 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. New England … Martin makes his 2017 debut after a four-game suspension.
18 James White, New England at Tampa Bay … Keep White dialed-in as a flex starter after a 10-catch game.
19 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Kansas City
20 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
21 Mike Gillislee, New England at Tampa Bay
22 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
23 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Miami
24 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Oakland … Collins seems like a player destined to have a larger role for the Ravens – on 25 rushing attempts this season, Collins is averaging a mighty-impressive 8.2 yards per carry.
25 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers … Gallman is moving up quickly on the radar after a 50-yard game with a touchdown last week. He’s on a team needing a spark from its running game while the Chargers allow the second-most rushing yards.
26 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Baltimore
27 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
28 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Dallas … Jones should have an expanded role this week and could start pending the status of Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee).
29 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Detroit
30 Andre Ellington, Arizona at Philadelphia … Ellington comes into Week 5 off a nine-catch game.
31 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Miami
33 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets at Cleveland
34 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Chicago … Murray will get the start with the injury to Dalvin Cook, though it’s a huge drop down in talent.
35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Oakland
36 Thomas Rawls, Seattle at LA Rams … Rawls could be the Seahawks’ starter with the season-ending injury to Chris Carson (broken ankle). This week the Seahawks gets a defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
37 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Chicago
38 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
39 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Carolina
40 D’onta Foreman, Houston vs. Kansas City
41 Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay vs. New England
42 Eddie Lacy, Seattle at LA Rams
43 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
44 Shane Vereen, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
45 Chris Johnson, Arizona at Philadelphia
46 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at NY Giants … Ekeler had the Chargers’ largest run of the season last week (35 yards on one carry). He is almost certainly in store for more touches as a spark for an 0-4 team, perhaps filling a Danny Woodhead role for the team.
47 Robert Turbin, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
48 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Baltimore
49 Dion Lewis, New England at Tampa Bay
50 J.D. McKissic, Seattle at LA Rams … McKissic came out of nowhere to score two touchdowns last week, and there could be more in the mix with the injury to Chris Carson (broken ankle).
Wide Receiver
1 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. New England
2 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Dallas
3 Odell Beckham Jr., NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
4 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
5 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
6 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Dallas
7 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Green Bay
8 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Houston
9 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Kansas City
10 Brandin Cooks, New England at Tampa Bay
11 Chris Hogan, New England at Tampa Bay
12 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Tennessee
13 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at LA Rams
14 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Tennessee
15 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Philadelphia
16 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at NY Giants
17 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Indianapolis
18 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Chicago
19 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Detroit … Benjamin rebounded from the knee scare with a solid 100-yard game last week.
20 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Carolina
21 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
22 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Chicago
23 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Detroit … Funchess gets a boost after a career game – seven catches with two touchdowns – last week against the Patriots.
24 Danny Amendola, New England at Tampa Bay
25 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
26 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. New England
27 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at NY Giants
28 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Cooper is a bench candidate this week having caught just three of 13 targets the past two weeks for 15 total yards while Baltimore allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.
29 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Dallas … Adams (neck/concussion) will need to be monitored.
30 Jaron Brown, Arizona at Philadelphia … Brown comes into Week 5 off a career-best 105-yard game and he’s quietly been the 23rd-ranked fantasy receiver over the past three games.
31 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Kansas City … Fuller makes a strong introduction to the 2017 season with a two-touchdown game last week.
32 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Smith-Schuster is carving out a role in the Steelers’ offense (including two touchdowns in the past three games).
33 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Miami
34 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Carolina
35 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
36 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Cleveland
37 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
38 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
39 Brandon Marshall, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
40 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Crabtree (chest) will need to be monitored.
41 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Cleveland
42 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams vs. Seattle
43 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Dallas … Allison could have a significant role pending the status of Davante Adams (concussion).
44 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Seattle
45 Paul Richardson, Seattle at LA Rams
46 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at NY Giants
47 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
48 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tennessee
49 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
50 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Oakland
51 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Oakland
52 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Green Bay
53 J.J. Nelson, Arizona at Philadelphia
54 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Green Bay
55 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. New England
56 Eric Decker, Tennessee at Miami
57 John Brown, Arizona at Philadelphia
58 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Seattle
59 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at Houston
60 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
61 Kenny Britt, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
62 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at LA Rams
63 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
64 Chris Conley, Kansas City at Houston
65 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Minnesota
66 Trent Taylor, San Francisco at Indianapolis
67 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
68 Brice Butler, Dallas vs. Green Bay … He’s still a flyer though Butler comes into Week 5 having caught a touchdown in consecutive games.
69 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. Baltimore
70 Zay Jones, Buffalo at Cincinnati
71 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Tampa Bay
72 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. Kansas City
73 Andre Holmes, Buffalo at Cincinnati
74 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Baltimore
75 Michael Floyd, Minnesota at Chicago … Floyd is able to make his 2017 debut after a four-game suspension.
Tight End
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Tampa Bay
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Houston
3 Martellus Bennett, Green Bay at Dallas … Bennett is looking for his first touchdown as a Packer. When that happens he will be the first tight end in NFL history to catch a touchdown with five different teams. In a game against his former team could be the week it happens.
4 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Cincinnati … Clay has quietly turned fairly elite. He comes into Week 5 off a 100-yard game and has caught six touchdowns in his past eight games.
5 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
6 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Green Bay
7 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at LA Rams
8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at Cleveland
9 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
10 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo … Kroft gets a healthy bump after a two-touchdown game. His opportunity is there with Tyler Eifert likely out a few weeks.
11 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Miami
12 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco … Doyle (concussion) will need to be monitored.
13 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at NY Giants … The Giants allow the most fantasy points to tight ends (a tight end has had a double-digit fantasy scoring performance in every game this season).
14 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. New England
15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Chicago
16 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Oakland
17 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
18 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Carolina
19 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. New England
20 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Baltimore
21 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
22 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Philadelphia
23 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at NY Giants
24 Ed Dickson, Carolina at Detroit
25 Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Kansas City
26 George Kittle, San Francisco at Indianapolis
27 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Tennessee
28 Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Minnesota
29 Seth DeValve, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
30 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Kicker
1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Tampa Bay
2 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Carolina
3 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Seattle
4 Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Green Bay
5 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Dallas
6 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
7 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Houston
8 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
9 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Indianapolis
10 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Cincinnati
11 Graham Gano, Carolina at Detroit
12 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Miami
13 Nick Folk, Tampa Bay vs. New England
14 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Kansas City
15 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at Cleveland
16 Blair Walsh, Seattle at LA Rams
17 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Oakland
18 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
19 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
20 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Chicago
21 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Baltimore
22 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
23 Phil Dawson, Arizona at Philadelphia
24 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Tennessee
25 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
26 Jason Myers, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
27 Younghoe Koo, LA Chargers at NY Giants
28 Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Minnesota
Defense
1 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Chicago
2 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Houston
3 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
4 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Arizona
5 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Carolina
6 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Cincinnati
7 Carolina DT, Carolina at Detroit
8 Seattle DT, Seattle at LA Rams
9 Miami DT, Miami vs. Tennessee
10 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Oakland
11 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
12 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers
13 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at Cleveland
14 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Indianapolis
15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Seattle
16 Houston DT, Houston vs. Kansas City
17 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. NY Jets
18 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Dallas
19 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Baltimore
20 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo
21 Arizona DT, Arizona at Philadelphia
22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at NY Giants
23 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Miami
24 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
25 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Minnesota
26 New England DT, New England at Tampa Bay
27 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. New England
28 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Green Bay
