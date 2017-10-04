Here are Week 5 waiver-wire pickups that just might revive a fantasy football team

1:27 Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 Pause

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe

2:51 What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value?

1:04 Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

5:51 Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future

1:28 Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

9:50 Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz

1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team