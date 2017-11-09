Fantasy football rankings: Is there a sleeper on the Panthers roster for Week 10?

Quarterback
1 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Houston … Goff is off a game with a career-best 311 passing yards and a career-best four passing touchdowns. This week, Goff gets a Texans’ defense that allows the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
2 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Cleveland … Stafford has topped 300 yards in three straight games, the first time he’s done that since 2011.
3 Tom Brady, New England at Denver
4 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Atlanta
5 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Miami … You have to like the rushing production Newton provided last week, a season-high 86 yards, and he’s averaging 63 yards on the ground over his past four. But Newton still has more interceptions (11) than passing touchdowns (10) on the season.
6 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Dallas
7 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Arizona
8 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis … Roethlisberger historically struggles on the road but seemingly this should be an exception to that off a bye week to prepare for an Indianapolis defense that allows 280 passing yards per game, second-most.
9 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Tampa Bay … McCown could have added incentive returning to Tampa where he played in 2014 and against a defense that allows 272 yards per game, third-most.
10 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Minnesota
11 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
12 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
13 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Buffalo … On the road, outdoors, is not the best game-script for Drew Brees. Also, Buffalo allows less than one passing touchdown per game and the Drew Brees upside of years past may not be there (he has 300-plus yards passing in just two of eight games this year).
14 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets … Fitzpatrick will get a chance to start against his former team. He gets a slight boost on the added motivation factor although losing Mike Evans (suspended) for the week is a blow.
15 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
16 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. NY Giants
17 Jay Cutler, Miami at Carolina
18 Eli Manning, NY Giants at San Francisco
19 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Green Bay
20 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Washington
21 Brett Hundley, Green Bay at Chicago … Hundley has been less than impressive and this week he goes on the road off a short week and against a Bears’ defense that allows the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
22 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh
23 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Tennessee
24 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Jacksonville … At Jacksonville is a clear-cut avoid – the Jaguars are allowing a league-low 156 yards passing per game.
25 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland at Detroit
26 Brock Osweiler, Denver vs. New England
27 Tom Savage, Houston at LA Rams
28 Drew Stanton, Arizona vs. Seattle
Running Back
1 Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis … Bell would seem to be a lock for a score this week against Indianapolis who has allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns this year.
2 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Atlanta … This ranking assumes Elliott will play in Week 10, but who knows in the ongoing potential suspension drama.
3 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. New Orleans … McCoy has been particularly effective at home where he averages 131 yards per scrimmage per game versus 66 per game when on the road.
5 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Houston
6 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Buffalo … Kamara has reached high-end must-start status – Kamara is the ninth-best fantasy back on the year and he’s been the third-best over the past month where he has averaged 106 yards per game over that time frame with three touchdowns.
7 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Green Bay … Expect another heavy workload for Howard this week. Chicago has run the ball 60.5 percent of their offensive plays since Mitchell Trubisky took over as the Bears’ quarterback, the highest rate in the league.
8 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Miami … McCaffrey looks to be getting even more focus in the Panthers’ game-plan. McCaffrey played a season-high 82 percent of snaps last week and had a season-high 20 touches.
9 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Dallas … Back at home Freeman is a candidate to break out of a funk. After scoring five touchdowns in the first four weeks, Freeman has gone four straight games without a score.
10 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Washington … McKinnon has averaged 106 yards from scrimmage since Dalvin Cook was lost for the season.
11 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
12 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. NY Giants
13 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Buffalo
14 Matt Forte, NY Jets at Tampa Bay … Forte has been an asset in the passing game with 23 receptions over his past four games. This week, he gets a Tampa defense that allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
15 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Detroit
16 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Detroit
17 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at San Francisco … Darkwa may not have the highest upside, but he’s averaged over 82 yards per game over his past four and San Francisco allows the most rushing yards in the league.
18 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Tennessee
19 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Dallas
20 Lamar Miller, Houston at LA Rams
21 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Minnesota
22 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. Seattle
23 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Green Bay
24 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Carolina
25 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
26 James White, New England at Denver
27 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Cleveland … At home against the Browns sounds like a good opportunity but they allow the third-fewest rushing yards. Plus, Abdullah is likely on thin ice after losing two fumbles last week.
28 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets … Martin is looking like not the answer – for the Buccaneers or your fantasy team. Martin delivered just 7 rushing yards on eight attempts last week.
29 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh
30 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at Chicago
31 C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. New England
32 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Chicago
33 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
34 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Washington
35 Damien Williams, Miami at Carolina
36 Dion Lewis, New England at Denver
37 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Cleveland
38 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh
39 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Tampa Bay
40 Rex Burkhead, New England at Denver
41 Robert Kelley, Washington vs. Minnesota
42 Thomas Rawls, Seattle at Arizona … Eddie Lacy is out this week, leaving Rawls set to be the team’s starting running back.
43 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
44 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants at San Francisco
45 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
46 Devontae Booker, Denver vs. New England
47 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Miami
48 Mike Gillislee, New England at Denver
49 Jamaal Charles, Denver vs. New England
50 D’onta Foreman, Houston at LA Rams
Wide Receiver
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
2 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Dallas
3 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Cleveland
4 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Cleveland … Jones is on fire. He’s averaged 6.3 receptions and 96 yards per game over his past four games with three touchdowns.
5 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Tennessee
6 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at LA Rams
7 Dez Bryant, Dallas at Atlanta … Bryant (ankle) will need to be monitored.
8 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Buffalo
9 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Miami
10 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. New England
11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
12 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at San Francisco
13 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Arizona
14 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Dallas
15 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Washington
16 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Carolina
17 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Tampa Bay … Anderson has turned into an every-week starter. He’s been the 14th best fantasy receiver over the past four games and has scored in three straight while Tampa allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
18 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Houston
19 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Houston … Don’t chase Woods’ two touchdowns, his first of the year, from last week. But he has been consistent and has a high floor – Woods averages 4.5 receptions and 65 yards per game over his past five.
20 Brandin Cooks, New England at Denver
21 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Washington
22 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Chicago … Hard to imagine a big game here – Nelson has caught only five passes for 48 yards in the two games Brett Hundley has started.
23 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. New England
24 DeVante Parker, Miami at Carolina
25 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Chicago
26 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers … Lee has come on strong of late, averaging 77 yards per game over his past three on 9.3 targets per game on average.
27 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh … Hilton is not a must-start each week. Though he is coming off a massive 175-yard, two-touchdown game, this week is a tough draw against a Steelers’ defense that has allowed only six passing touchdowns this season.
28 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
29 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets … Jackson should have an elevated role with Mike Evans suspended this week, plus the Jets allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.
30 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Seattle
31 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams vs. Houston
32 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Chicago
33 Danny Amendola, New England at Denver
34 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans at Buffalo
35 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Atlanta … Williams caught all nine of his targets last week for 141 yards, a new career high and he is long overdue for a touchdown – he has zero this year but averaged five per season over his first four seasons in the NFL. Note that Williams, ankle/knee, will need to be monitored.
36 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
37 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Jacksonville … Jacksonville has allowed just four passing touchdowns this season, while Allen hasn’t scored since Week 1.
38 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Atlanta
39 Will Fuller, Houston at LA Rams
40 Curtis Samuel, Carolina vs. Miami
41 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Minnesota
42 Paul Richardson, Seattle at Arizona
43 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Arizona
44 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. NY Giants
45 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo vs. New Orleans … Benjamin should play this week but he still only has had a little more than a week to learn the offense. Plus, the Saints have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks and Benjamin will likely go against star defensive back Marshon Lattimore.
46 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets
47 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
48 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Minnesota … Crowder (hamstring) will need to be monitored after missing Week 9.
49 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Tampa Bay
50 Kenny Stills, Miami at Carolina
51 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
52 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets … Godwin should have a larger role this week with Mike Evans suspended.
53 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
54 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. Minnesota
55 Deonte Thompson, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
56 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
57 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Denver
58 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
59 John Brown, Arizona vs. Seattle
60 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
61 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
62 TJ Jones, Detroit vs. Cleveland
63 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago vs. Green Bay
64 Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. Minnesota
65 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Dallas
66 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland at Detroit
67 Russell Shepard, Carolina vs. Miami
68 Tavon Austin, LA Rams vs. Houston
69 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Green Bay
70 Tre McBride, Chicago vs. Green Bay
71 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Tennessee
72 Tavarres King, NY Giants at San Francisco
73 Bennie Fowler, Denver vs. New England
74 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. Seattle
75 Brice Butler, Dallas at Atlanta
Tight End
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Denver
2 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh … Doyle has been the No. 1 fantasy tight end over the past four games, and is on pace for 89 receptions.
3 Evan Engram, NY Giants at San Francisco … Engram has turned into rare rookie tight end gold – he’s scored in three straight games.
4 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
5 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Arizona … Graham (ankle) will need to be monitored.
6 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Washington
7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at Tampa Bay … Austin Seferian-Jenkins could have added incentive returning to Tampa Bay, the original team that drafted (and cut) him.
8 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Dallas
9 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Minnesota
10 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Tennessee
11 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets
12 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
13 David Njoku, Cleveland at Detroit
14 Jason Witten, Dallas at Atlanta
15 Ed Dickson, Carolina vs. Miami … Dickson could be a sleeper for Week 10 in likely his final start before Greg Olsen presumably makes his return. Miami allows the second-most receptions per game to opposing tight ends.
16 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
17 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams vs. Houston
18 AJ Derby, Denver vs. New England
19 Darren Fells, Detroit vs. Cleveland
20 Julius Thomas, Miami at Carolina
21 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Cleveland
22 Coby Fleener, New Orleans at Buffalo
23 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets
24 Stephen Anderson, Houston at LA Rams … Anderson has great measurables and could be the guy this week with Ryan Griffin perhaps out or limited with a concussion. Anderson came off the bench to catch four of six targets last week for 44 yards.
25 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. Seattle
26 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Minnesota … Reed (hamstring) will need to be monitored after missing Week 9.
27 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. New Orleans … Clay (knee) could return this week but he will need to be monitored.
28 Gerald Everett, LA Rams vs. Houston
29 Nick O’Leary, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
30 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
Kicker
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Houston
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Denver
3 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Cleveland
4 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
5 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
6 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
7 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
8 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Dallas
9 Mike Nugent, Dallas at Atlanta
10 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Miami
11 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Washington
12 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at Tampa Bay
13 Blair Walsh, Seattle at Arizona
14 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh
15 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Buffalo
16 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Chicago
17 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. NY Giants
18 Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Green Bay
19 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets
20 Nick Novak, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
21 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. New England
22 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at LA Rams
23 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Tennessee … Bullock (back) missed Week 9 and will need to be monitored.
24 Nick Rose, Washington vs. Minnesota
25 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at San Francisco
26 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Seattle
27 Cody Parkey, Miami at Carolina
28 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Detroit
Defense
1 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Cleveland
2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Houston
3 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. LA Chargers
4 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
5 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Miami
6 Seattle DT, Seattle at Arizona
7 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Green Bay
8 New England DT, New England at Denver
9 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
10 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at Tampa Bay
11 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Jacksonville
12 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. NY Giants
13 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Chicago
14 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Washington
15 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Buffalo
16 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at San Francisco
17 Miami DT, Miami at Carolina
18 Washington DT, Washington vs. Minnesota
19 Dallas DT, Dallas at Atlanta
20 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. New Orleans
21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. NY Jets
22 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Tennessee
23 Houston DT, Houston at LA Rams
24 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Seattle
25 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Dallas
26 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Detroit
27 Denver DT, Denver vs. New England
28 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
