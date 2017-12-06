Week 14 fantasy rankings: There’s sneaky sleeper potential below the top slots

Quarterback
1 Tom Brady, New England at Miami
2 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at LA Rams
3 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Washington
4 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Oakland … Smith became the first QB in the Super Bowl era to have a 70-yard run and a 70-yard pass in the same game last week.
5 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
6 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Atlanta
7 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore … Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ passing game gets an easier route this week with the Ravens’ best defensive back Jimmy Smith out, plus Roethlisberger typically brings elite fantasy stats when playing to Heinz Field.
8 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. New Orleans … New Orleans has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
9 Kirk Cousins, Washington at LA Chargers
10 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Houston … It wasn’t a massive fantasy day for Garoppolo in his San Francisco debut but a definite success nonetheless – Garoppolo wins his first start as a 49er, completing 70.3 percent of his passes and posting 301 total yards.
11 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Jacksonville … Wilson certainly can produce in any spot, though it’s hard not to give the Jacksonville defense its due. It’s allowed a league-low 167 yards passing per game and the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
12 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
13 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Carolina
14 Dak Prescott, Dallas at NY Giants
15 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Green Bay … Kizer has some sneaky sleeper potential now with Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon as options at receiver. Kizer is tied for the league lead for quarterbacks with five rushing touchdowns. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks since Week 5.
16 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Arizona
17 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Denver
18 Derek Carr, Oakland at Kansas City … Carr will get Michael Crabtree back but it’s still never that easy to face the Chiefs on the road. In three career games at Arrowhead Stadium, Carr averages 178 passing yards and 0.7 touchdowns per game.
19 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Minnesota … Hard not to ding the Panthers’ fantasy prospects some across the board – Minnesota allows just 307 yards from scrimmage per game, tied with Jacksonville for the fewest in the league.
20 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Tampa Bay … Stafford (hand) needs to be monitored.
21 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona vs. Tennessee
22 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Dallas … Under new team management, the Giants will turn back to Eli Manning as the Week 14 starter.
23 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
24 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
25 Trevor Siemian, Denver vs. NY Jets … Siemian gets a soft draw against a Jets team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
26 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis … Taylor (knee) will need to be monitored.
27 Brett Hundley, Green Bay at Cleveland
28 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. New England
29 Tom Savage, Houston vs. San Francisco
30 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Buffalo
31 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
32 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Cincinnati
Running Back
1 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Atlanta … Kamara needs little analysis at this point; he comes into this game having scored a touchdown in six straight games.
2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
3 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
4 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Atlanta … Ingram is on pace for an elite season of 1,569 total yards, 56 receptions and a dozen scores.
5 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Washington
7 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. New Orleans … Freeman hasn’t scored since Week 4. But perhaps more than anything, he is well overdue to collect a touchdown (he had five touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season).
8 Rex Burkhead, New England at Miami
9 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. San Francisco
10 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
11 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. New England
12 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Minnesota
13 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Oakland
14 Dion Lewis, New England at Miami
15 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Houston
16 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Cleveland … Keep Williams dialed in regardless of who else is back healthy for Green Bay at running back – Williams has been the No. 3 running back over the past three weeks.
17 Alfred Morris, Dallas at NY Giants
18 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Kansas City
19 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
20 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit … Barber popped for 143 total yards as he was given a starter’s workload for the first time (27 touches). This week, he goes against a Detroit defense that has allowed a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, the longest streak in the league.
21 Samaje Perine, Washington at LA Chargers
22 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Arizona
23 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at LA Rams … The Rams have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the past three weeks.
24 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
25 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Carolina
26 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Chicago … Mixon (concussion) will need to be monitored but he’s lowered as a result.
27 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants vs. Dallas
28 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Carolina
29 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Cincinnati … Howard is simply too hit or miss to trust here in Week 14 crunch time. He’s has averaged 118 total yards in his five good games but 44 yards in his seven bad ones.
30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
31 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Arizona
32 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Chicago … Bernard comes off a strong game with 96 total yards and should be a fairly strong start this week if Joe Mixon (concussion) is out.
33 Matt Forte, NY Jets at Denver
34 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Tampa Bay
35 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
36 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Buffalo
37 C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. NY Jets
38 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore at Pittsburgh … Woodhead could have an expanded role with Alex Collins dealing with migraine issues.
39 Mike Davis, Seattle at Jacksonville
40 J.D. McKissic, Seattle at Jacksonville
41 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Denver
42 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. Tennessee … Peterson (neck) missed Week 13 and will need to be monitored.
43 James White, New England at Miami
44 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Minnesota
45 Rod Smith, Dallas at NY Giants
46 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Tampa Bay
47 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Washington
48 Devontae Booker, Denver vs. NY Jets
49 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Buffalo
50 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Cincinnati
Wide Receiver
1 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. San Francisco
2 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Oakland … Hill is slated sky-high in this week’s rankings off a career-best 185 receiving yards with two long touchdowns.
4 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Tennessee
5 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Atlanta
6 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
7 Brandin Cooks, New England at Miami
8 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Washington
9 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
10 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
11 Dez Bryant, Dallas at NY Giants … Bryant has a good match up to deliver again this week, especially with star defensive back Janoris Jenkins out for the remainder of the season.
12 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. New England
13 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Carolina
14 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Cleveland
15 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at LA Rams
16 Josh Gordon, Cleveland vs. Green Bay … Gordon looked quite sharp his first game back, drawing 11 targets, four catches and 85 yards (for a healthy 21.3 yards per catch average). Gordon also was targeted on 38 percent of his routes (the highest rate of any receiver last week).
17 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Denver
18 Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Kansas City
19 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Tampa Bay
20 Golden Tate, Detroit at Tampa Bay
21 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Dallas … Shepard (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
22 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Houston
23 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
24 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Carolina
25 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
26 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Buffalo
27 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. NY Jets
28 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
29 Jamison Crowder, Washington at LA Chargers
30 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore … Look for Bryant to have an expanded role with JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended this week.
31 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Jacksonville
32 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. NY Jets
33 Danny Amendola, New England at Miami … Amendola should be busy this week with Rob Gronkowski suspended.
34 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at LA Rams
35 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
36 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Minnesota
37 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
38 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
39 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Denver
40 Ted Ginn, New Orleans at Atlanta
41 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. New England
42 Josh Doctson, Washington at LA Chargers … Doctson has shown he can certainly add in a touchdown on any given play (he has five touchdowns on just 24 receptions), but shutdown corner Casey Hayward looms this week.
43 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Cleveland
44 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
45 Corey Coleman, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
46 Paul Richardson, Seattle at Jacksonville
47 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at Cincinnati
48 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Arizona
49 Trent Taylor, San Francisco at Houston
50 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Cleveland
51 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Jacksonville
52 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis … Benjamin (knee) will need to be monitored but he’s returned to practice.
53 Terrance Williams, Dallas at NY Giants
54 Ryan Grant, Washington at LA Chargers
55 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
56 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
57 Cole Beasley, Dallas at NY Giants
58 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
59 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Arizona
60 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. New England
61 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Tampa Bay
62 Eric Decker, Tennessee at Arizona
63 Willie Snead, New Orleans at Atlanta
64 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Kansas City
65 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Washington
66 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at Buffalo
67 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Washington
68 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland at Kansas City
69 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
70 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Oakland
71 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Buffalo
72 J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. Tennessee
73 Johnny Holton, Oakland at Kansas City
74 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
75 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Kansas City … Cooper (ankle) will need to be monitored.
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Oakland … Kelce continued his elite ways with two more touchdowns last week. This year’s No. 1 tight end is on pace for 88 receptions, 1,162 yards and nine touchdowns.
2 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Dallas
3 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Arizona … Walker (age 33) keeps on keeping on – he totaled just his second score last week (in back-to-back weeks) but Walker is on pace for 77 receptions and 901 yards (only Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have more receiving yards among tight ends than Walker).
4 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Washington
5 Stephen Anderson, Houston vs. San Francisco … Anderson becomes a legit sleeper with C.J. Fiedorowicz placed on injured reserve, and off a career-best 18.9 fantasy day last week, including 12 targets.
6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Jacksonville
7 Jason Witten, Dallas at NY Giants … Witten has frequently had big games against the Giants, including a seven-catch, 59-yard game with a score in Week 1, plus the Giants allow the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
8 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Carolina
9 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Buffalo
10 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at LA Rams … Ertz (concussion) will need to be monitored.
11 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
12 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
13 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. Tennessee
14 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
15 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at Denver
16 Dwayne Allen, New England at Miami … Allen should draw the Week 14 start with Rob Gronkowski suspended.
17 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Tampa Bay
18 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
19 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
20 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
21 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Minnesota … Olsen (foot) will need to be monitored.
22 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
23 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
24 Trey Burton, Philadelphia at LA Rams … Burton has some sleeper value this week with Zach Ertz (concussion) potentially out.
25 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. New England
26 Vernon Davis, Washington at LA Chargers
27 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
28 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. Tennessee
29 Jared Cook, Oakland at Kansas City
30 George Kittle, San Francisco at Houston
Kicker
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Miami
3 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Oakland
5 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
6 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Atlanta
7 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Arizona
8 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Houston
9 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at LA Rams
10 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
11 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
12 Dan Bailey, Dallas at NY Giants
13 Travis Coons, LA Chargers vs. Washington
14 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
15 Matt Prater, Detroit at Tampa Bay
16 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at Denver
17 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
18 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. NY Jets
19 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Minnesota
20 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. San Francisco
21 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Cleveland
22 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Carolina
23 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Tennessee
24 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Kansas City
25 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
26 Nick Rose, Washington at LA Chargers
27 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Buffalo
28 Blair Walsh, Seattle at Jacksonville
29 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
30 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Dallas
31 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. New England
32 Cairo Santos, Chicago at Cincinnati
Defense
1 New England DT, New England at Miami
2 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Seattle
3 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
4 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Chicago
5 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Cleveland
6 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Arizona
7 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
8 Dallas DT, Dallas at NY Giants
9 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Washington
10 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at Denver
11 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Detroit
12 Denver DT, Denver vs. NY Jets
13 Houston DT, Houston vs. San Francisco
14 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Carolina
15 Seattle DT, Seattle at Jacksonville
16 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at LA Rams
17 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
18 Chicago DT, Chicago at Cincinnati
19 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Houston
20 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Atlanta
21 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Buffalo
22 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Minnesota
23 Detroit DT, Detroit at Tampa Bay
24 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Philadelphia
25 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Oakland
26 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Tennessee
27 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. Dallas
28 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. New Orleans
29 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Green Bay
30 Washington DT, Washington at LA Chargers
31 Oakland DT, Oakland at Kansas City
32 Miami DT, Miami vs. New England
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
