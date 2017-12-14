Week 15 fantasy rankings: Is it time to roll the dice on Aaron Rodgers at Carolina?

Quarterback

1 Tom Brady, New England at Pittsburgh

2 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. New England

3 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. LA Rams

4 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

5 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Carolina … Rodgers (collarbone) will need to be monitored but he looks set to start. Now, fantasy GMs will need to consider starting Rodgers cold after two months off, but he is too great not to be willing to take that chance.

6 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Green Bay

7 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Kansas City

8 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Chicago

9 Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

10 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Oakland

11 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Arizona

12 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco vs. Tennessee … Garoppolo has completed 67 percent of his passing attempts as a 49er. His past two games, if stretched to a full season, would net 5,016 passing yards.

13 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

14 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Seattle

15 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

16 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Houston

17 Nick Foles, Philadelphia at NY Giants … Foles is set to be the Eagles’ new starting quarterback after the season-ending injury to Carson Wentz. Foles is worth a start – Philadelphia has a lot of offensive talent around him and he’s a veteran who has had success.

18 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Dallas

19 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers … Smith falls off the starter radar in Week 15 against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

20 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at San Francisco … Mariota (knee) will need to be monitored.

21 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Detroit

22 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Indianapolis

23 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Cleveland

24 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona at Washington

25 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

26 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Miami

27 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Denver

28 T.J. Yates, Houston at Jacksonville

29 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Minnesota

30 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

31 Jay Cutler, Miami at Buffalo

32 Bryce Petty, NY Jets at New Orleans

All signs indicate that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) will be ready to go this week. Above, Kamara leaps in the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 3. Butch Dill AP

Running Back

1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. New England

2 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Miami

3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. NY Jets … Kamara (concussion) will need to be monitored but all signs show that he is good to go.

4 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Seattle

5 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

6 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

7 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Houston

8 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Carolina … Carolina is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards, but you can’t sit Williams, who has been the second-most productive fantasy running back in the past three weeks with five touchdowns. He’s also been involved in the passing game.

9 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers … Hard to believe, but Hunt collected just his first touchdown since Sept. 24 last week. Keep Hunt dialed in this week against the Chargers, who have allowed 124.8 rushing yards per week (fourth-most).

10 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Buffalo … Drake is in near must-start territory (the No. 4 running back the past two weeks) against a Buffalo defense that has allowed more than 145 rushing yards in five of its past six games.

11 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Green Bay

12 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Detroit … Detroit has allowed a rushing touchdown in eight straight games.

13 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at Kansas City

14 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Tennessee

15 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Cleveland

16 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Chicago

17 Rex Burkhead, New England at Pittsburgh

18 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Dallas

19 Dion Lewis, New England at Pittsburgh

20 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Green Bay

21 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Arizona

22 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. LA Rams

23 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at NY Giants

24 Alfred Morris, Dallas at Oakland

25 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at San Francisco

26 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Tampa Bay … Coleman (concussion) needs to be monitored.

27 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

28 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

29 Rod Smith, Dallas at Oakland

30 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Indianapolis

31 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore at Cleveland

32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at San Francisco

33 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Minnesota … Mixon (concussion) needs to be monitored.

34 Matt Forte, NY Jets at New Orleans

35 Lamar Miller, Houston at Jacksonville

36 Kerwynn Williams, Arizona at Washington

37 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

38 J.D. McKissic, Seattle vs. LA Rams

39 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Denver

40 James White, New England at Pittsburgh

41 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Detroit

42 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

43 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

44 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at New Orleans

45 Damien Williams, Miami at Buffalo

46 Devontae Booker, Denver at Indianapolis

47 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

48 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Minnesota

49 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

50 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Kansas City

Wide Receiver

1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. New England

2 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Tampa Bay … Jones has historically torched the Tampa defense, averaging 136 yards in 10 career games against Tampa Bay with 10 touchdowns.

3 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. NY Jets … Thomas is about as must-start as they come, averaging 7.1 receptions and 84 yards over his past eight games. He’s scored in back-to-back games.

4 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Kansas City … Allen should continue his torrid pace against a Kansas City defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

6 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Jacksonville

7 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Green Bay

8 Brandin Cooks, New England at Pittsburgh … Cooks averaged 79 yards per game in his first 11 games as a Patriot, but just 28 yards per game over his past two. However, you can’t sit Cooks in what has the potential to be a shootout.

9 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Chicago

10 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Dallas

11 Dez Bryant, Dallas at Oakland

12 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

13 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Chicago

14 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Washington

15 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. LA Rams

16 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Carolina

17 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta … Evans hasn’t scored a touchdown in six straight weeks and hasn’t topped 100 yards even once this season. Still, Evans is tough to sit at home, especially if you want to save one last should-be elite player for the Monday night game.

18 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Buffalo

19 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Indianapolis

20 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Tennessee … Goodwin continues to vault up the rankings, having gone for at least 78 yards in four straight games.

21 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Minnesota

22 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Carolina … Nelson has to get a boost in this week’s rankings with Aaron Rodgers back under center.

23 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers

24 Josh Gordon, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

25 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. New England

26 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

27 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at NY Giants

28 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Seattle … Woods is expected to return this week.

29 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Arizona

30 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at New Orleans

31 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Seattle … Kupp takes a dip in the Week 15 rankings with the return of Robert Woods.

32 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Carolina

33 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at NY Giants

34 Chris Hogan, New England at Pittsburgh

35 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. New England

36 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Houston

37 Danny Amendola, New England at Pittsburgh

38 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Houston

39 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. LA Rams

40 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. LA Rams

41 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Cleveland … Wallace has averaged 94 yards per game over the past two weeks, and he’s more yards than Jeremy Maclin in four straight weeks.

42 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at San Francisco

43 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Denver

44 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Indianapolis

45 Corey Coleman, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

46 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Arizona

47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

48 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Kansas City

49 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Seattle

50 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia … Shepard collected just three targets last week.

51 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

52 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Cleveland

53 Eric Decker, Tennessee at San Francisco

54 Kenny Stills, Miami at Buffalo

55 Corey Davis, Tennessee at San Francisco

56 Kendall Wright, Chicago at Detroit

57 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Houston

58 Will Fuller, Houston at Jacksonville

59 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at New Orleans

60 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Oakland

61 Damiere Byrd, Carolina vs. Green Bay … Byrd got the start last week and caught all five of the passes thrown his way.

62 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Chicago

63 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. Arizona

64 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Miami

65 DeVante Parker, Miami at Buffalo

66 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at Detroit

67 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Oakland

68 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

69 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia at NY Giants

70 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Dallas

71 Roger Lewis, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

72 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Minnesota

73 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. Dallas

74 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis vs. Denver

75 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

Tight End

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Pittsburgh

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers

3 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at San Francisco

4 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at NY Giants … Ertz (concussion) will need to be monitored but he is expected back this week.

5 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at Kansas City

6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. LA Rams

7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

8 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Chicago

9 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

10 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Dallas

11 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Denver

12 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Miami

13 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta … In the five games where Howard has seen at least four targets he averages 64 yards per game and has five touchdowns.

14 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Arizona

15 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Green Bay … Olsen didn’t have a catch last week but he did successfully return. He’s too talented not to start this week in a huge NFC matchup.

16 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

17 Jason Witten, Dallas at Oakland

18 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Cleveland

19 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. New England

20 Garrett Celek, San Francisco vs. Tennessee

21 Julius Thomas, Miami at Buffalo

22 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona at Washington

23 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at New Orleans

24 Adam Shaheen, Chicago at Detroit

25 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

26 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

27 Stephen Anderson, Houston at Jacksonville

28 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Washington

29 Trey Burton, Philadelphia at NY Giants

30 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Minnesota

Kicker

1 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Pittsburgh

3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Cleveland

4 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Chicago

5 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Green Bay

6 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

7 Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

8 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Houston

9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers

10 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Tennessee

11 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Seattle

12 Brandon McManus, Denver at Indianapolis

13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at NY Giants

14 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at San Francisco

15 Dan Bailey, Dallas at Oakland

16 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. New England

17 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Miami

18 Travis Coons, LA Chargers at Kansas City

19 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Denver

20 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Carolina

21 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. LA Rams

22 Mike Nugent, Chicago at Detroit

23 Nick Rose, Washington vs. Arizona

24 Phil Dawson, Arizona at Washington

25 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Dallas

26 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

27 Cody Parkey, Miami at Buffalo

28 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

29 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Minnesota

30 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Jacksonville

31 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at New Orleans

32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Defense

1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Houston

2 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. NY Jets

3 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

4 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Cleveland

5 Denver DT, Denver at Indianapolis

6 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Miami

7 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Chicago

8 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at San Francisco

9 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at NY Giants

10 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Kansas City

11 Washington DT, Washington vs. Arizona

12 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Green Bay

13 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

14 Chicago DT, Chicago at Detroit

15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Seattle

16 Dallas DT, Dallas at Oakland

17 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Tennessee

18 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Carolina

19 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Denver

20 Miami DT, Miami at Buffalo

21 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. LA Rams

22 Houston DT, Houston at Jacksonville

23 New England DT, New England at Pittsburgh

24 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers

25 Arizona DT, Arizona at Washington

26 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Dallas

27 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

28 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. New England

29 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia

30 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Minnesota

31 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

32 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at New Orleans