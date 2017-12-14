Week 15 fantasy rankings: Is it time to roll the dice on Aaron Rodgers at Carolina?

Quarterback
1 Tom Brady, New England at Pittsburgh
2 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. New England
3 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. LA Rams
4 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
5 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Carolina … Rodgers (collarbone) will need to be monitored but he looks set to start. Now, fantasy GMs will need to consider starting Rodgers cold after two months off, but he is too great not to be willing to take that chance.
6 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Green Bay
7 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Kansas City
8 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Chicago
9 Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
10 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Oakland
11 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Arizona
12 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco vs. Tennessee … Garoppolo has completed 67 percent of his passing attempts as a 49er. His past two games, if stretched to a full season, would net 5,016 passing yards.
13 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
14 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Seattle
15 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
16 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Houston
17 Nick Foles, Philadelphia at NY Giants … Foles is set to be the Eagles’ new starting quarterback after the season-ending injury to Carson Wentz. Foles is worth a start – Philadelphia has a lot of offensive talent around him and he’s a veteran who has had success.
18 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Dallas
19 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers … Smith falls off the starter radar in Week 15 against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
20 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at San Francisco … Mariota (knee) will need to be monitored.
21 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Detroit
22 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Indianapolis
23 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Cleveland
24 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona at Washington
25 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
26 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Miami
27 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Denver
28 T.J. Yates, Houston at Jacksonville
29 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Minnesota
30 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
31 Jay Cutler, Miami at Buffalo
32 Bryce Petty, NY Jets at New Orleans
Running Back
1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. New England
2 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Miami
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. NY Jets … Kamara (concussion) will need to be monitored but all signs show that he is good to go.
4 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Seattle
5 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
6 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
7 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Houston
8 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Carolina … Carolina is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards, but you can’t sit Williams, who has been the second-most productive fantasy running back in the past three weeks with five touchdowns. He’s also been involved in the passing game.
9 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers … Hard to believe, but Hunt collected just his first touchdown since Sept. 24 last week. Keep Hunt dialed in this week against the Chargers, who have allowed 124.8 rushing yards per week (fourth-most).
10 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Buffalo … Drake is in near must-start territory (the No. 4 running back the past two weeks) against a Buffalo defense that has allowed more than 145 rushing yards in five of its past six games.
11 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Green Bay
12 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Detroit … Detroit has allowed a rushing touchdown in eight straight games.
13 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at Kansas City
14 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Tennessee
15 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Cleveland
16 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Chicago
17 Rex Burkhead, New England at Pittsburgh
18 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Dallas
19 Dion Lewis, New England at Pittsburgh
20 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Green Bay
21 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Arizona
22 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. LA Rams
23 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at NY Giants
24 Alfred Morris, Dallas at Oakland
25 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at San Francisco
26 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Tampa Bay … Coleman (concussion) needs to be monitored.
27 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
28 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
29 Rod Smith, Dallas at Oakland
30 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Indianapolis
31 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore at Cleveland
32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at San Francisco
33 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Minnesota … Mixon (concussion) needs to be monitored.
34 Matt Forte, NY Jets at New Orleans
35 Lamar Miller, Houston at Jacksonville
36 Kerwynn Williams, Arizona at Washington
37 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
38 J.D. McKissic, Seattle vs. LA Rams
39 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Denver
40 James White, New England at Pittsburgh
41 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Detroit
42 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
43 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
44 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at New Orleans
45 Damien Williams, Miami at Buffalo
46 Devontae Booker, Denver at Indianapolis
47 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
48 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Minnesota
49 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
50 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Kansas City
Wide Receiver
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. New England
2 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Tampa Bay … Jones has historically torched the Tampa defense, averaging 136 yards in 10 career games against Tampa Bay with 10 touchdowns.
3 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. NY Jets … Thomas is about as must-start as they come, averaging 7.1 receptions and 84 yards over his past eight games. He’s scored in back-to-back games.
4 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Kansas City … Allen should continue his torrid pace against a Kansas City defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
6 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Jacksonville
7 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Green Bay
8 Brandin Cooks, New England at Pittsburgh … Cooks averaged 79 yards per game in his first 11 games as a Patriot, but just 28 yards per game over his past two. However, you can’t sit Cooks in what has the potential to be a shootout.
9 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Chicago
10 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Dallas
11 Dez Bryant, Dallas at Oakland
12 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
13 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Chicago
14 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Washington
15 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. LA Rams
16 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Carolina
17 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta … Evans hasn’t scored a touchdown in six straight weeks and hasn’t topped 100 yards even once this season. Still, Evans is tough to sit at home, especially if you want to save one last should-be elite player for the Monday night game.
18 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Buffalo
19 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Indianapolis
20 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Tennessee … Goodwin continues to vault up the rankings, having gone for at least 78 yards in four straight games.
21 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Minnesota
22 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Carolina … Nelson has to get a boost in this week’s rankings with Aaron Rodgers back under center.
23 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers
24 Josh Gordon, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
25 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. New England
26 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
27 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at NY Giants
28 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Seattle … Woods is expected to return this week.
29 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Arizona
30 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at New Orleans
31 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Seattle … Kupp takes a dip in the Week 15 rankings with the return of Robert Woods.
32 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Carolina
33 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at NY Giants
34 Chris Hogan, New England at Pittsburgh
35 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. New England
36 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Houston
37 Danny Amendola, New England at Pittsburgh
38 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Houston
39 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. LA Rams
40 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. LA Rams
41 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Cleveland … Wallace has averaged 94 yards per game over the past two weeks, and he’s more yards than Jeremy Maclin in four straight weeks.
42 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at San Francisco
43 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Denver
44 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Indianapolis
45 Corey Coleman, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
46 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Arizona
47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
48 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Kansas City
49 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Seattle
50 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia … Shepard collected just three targets last week.
51 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
52 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Cleveland
53 Eric Decker, Tennessee at San Francisco
54 Kenny Stills, Miami at Buffalo
55 Corey Davis, Tennessee at San Francisco
56 Kendall Wright, Chicago at Detroit
57 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Houston
58 Will Fuller, Houston at Jacksonville
59 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at New Orleans
60 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Oakland
61 Damiere Byrd, Carolina vs. Green Bay … Byrd got the start last week and caught all five of the passes thrown his way.
62 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Chicago
63 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. Arizona
64 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Miami
65 DeVante Parker, Miami at Buffalo
66 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at Detroit
67 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Oakland
68 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
69 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia at NY Giants
70 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Dallas
71 Roger Lewis, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
72 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Minnesota
73 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. Dallas
74 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis vs. Denver
75 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
Tight End
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Pittsburgh
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers
3 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at San Francisco
4 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at NY Giants … Ertz (concussion) will need to be monitored but he is expected back this week.
5 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at Kansas City
6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. LA Rams
7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
8 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Chicago
9 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
10 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Dallas
11 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Denver
12 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Miami
13 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta … In the five games where Howard has seen at least four targets he averages 64 yards per game and has five touchdowns.
14 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Arizona
15 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Green Bay … Olsen didn’t have a catch last week but he did successfully return. He’s too talented not to start this week in a huge NFC matchup.
16 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
17 Jason Witten, Dallas at Oakland
18 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Cleveland
19 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. New England
20 Garrett Celek, San Francisco vs. Tennessee
21 Julius Thomas, Miami at Buffalo
22 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona at Washington
23 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at New Orleans
24 Adam Shaheen, Chicago at Detroit
25 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
26 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
27 Stephen Anderson, Houston at Jacksonville
28 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Washington
29 Trey Burton, Philadelphia at NY Giants
30 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Minnesota
Kicker
1 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Pittsburgh
3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Cleveland
4 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Chicago
5 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Green Bay
6 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
7 Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
8 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Houston
9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers
10 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Tennessee
11 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Seattle
12 Brandon McManus, Denver at Indianapolis
13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at NY Giants
14 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at San Francisco
15 Dan Bailey, Dallas at Oakland
16 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. New England
17 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Miami
18 Travis Coons, LA Chargers at Kansas City
19 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Denver
20 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Carolina
21 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. LA Rams
22 Mike Nugent, Chicago at Detroit
23 Nick Rose, Washington vs. Arizona
24 Phil Dawson, Arizona at Washington
25 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Dallas
26 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
27 Cody Parkey, Miami at Buffalo
28 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
29 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Minnesota
30 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Jacksonville
31 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at New Orleans
32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Defense
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Houston
2 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. NY Jets
3 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
4 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Cleveland
5 Denver DT, Denver at Indianapolis
6 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Miami
7 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Chicago
8 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at San Francisco
9 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at NY Giants
10 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Kansas City
11 Washington DT, Washington vs. Arizona
12 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Green Bay
13 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
14 Chicago DT, Chicago at Detroit
15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Seattle
16 Dallas DT, Dallas at Oakland
17 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Tennessee
18 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Carolina
19 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Denver
20 Miami DT, Miami at Buffalo
21 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. LA Rams
22 Houston DT, Houston at Jacksonville
23 New England DT, New England at Pittsburgh
24 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. LA Chargers
25 Arizona DT, Arizona at Washington
26 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Dallas
27 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
28 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. New England
29 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. Philadelphia
30 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Minnesota
31 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
32 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at New Orleans
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
