Week 16 fantasy football rankings: Bring the championship home with careful planning

Quarterback

1 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay … Newton should put up strong numbers in a very meaningful game for the Panthers against an extremely depleted Tampa Bay defense. The Panthers offense has scored 14 touchdowns in its past three games at home.

2 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Dallas … Wilson comes off his lowest passing output of the season at 142 passing yards as the Seahawks got steamrolled last week by the Rams. But don’t lose the big picture – Wilson is still the No. 1 fantasy quarterback for the season. Go down swinging with Wilson if he’s helped to your fantasy Super Bowl.

3 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

4 Tom Brady, New England vs. Buffalo … With two weeks to go, Brady leads Ben Roethlisberger by 137 yards for the 2017 NFL passing crown (total yards), which would be just the third time Brady has led the league in passing yards (2005 and 2007 were the other two seasons).

5 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Tennessee … Goff needs to average 246 passing yards over the next two games to reach the 4,000-yard quarterback club, and he’s thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games.

6 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Green Bay … No team has given up more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks than Green Bay.

7 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Seattle

8 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Cincinnati

9 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at NY Jets

10 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Houston

11 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at San Francisco … Trusting Blake Bortles here in Week 16 (and on the road) still requires nerves of steel, though Bortles is the No. 3 quarterback over the past three weeks.

12 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Carolina … Winston should be needed to keep up with the Panthers offense. He has emerged as an effective fantasy quarterback of late with 270 yards passing in three straight games and multiple touchdowns in each.

13 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Miami

14 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at New Orleans

15 Nick Foles, Philadelphia vs. Oakland … Foles (and the Eagles) bring some risk if Philadelphia wins the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs before its Monday night game. We will know Saturday, pending what happens in the Minnesota game. However, the last time Foles faced Oakland, he had an historic seven-touchdown game back in 2013.

16 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis … Though he doesn’t offer great upside, Flacco could be used in a pinch, averaging 275 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns over his past three games (as the seventh-best fantasy quarterback).

17 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Denver

18 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

19 Drew Stanton, Arizona vs. NY Giants … Arizona will turn back to Drew Stanton for Week 16, benching Blaine Gabbert.

20 Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. Minnesota … Hundley will again be the Packers’ starter with Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve.

21 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville … Garoppolo has played exceptionally well, but it’s hard not to give the Jacksonville defense the respect it deserves after a tremendous 2017 season.

22 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at New England

23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Cleveland

24 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Arizona

25 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

26 Derek Carr, Oakland at Philadelphia

27 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland at Chicago

28 T.J. Yates, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

29 Jay Cutler, Miami at Kansas City

30 Brock Osweiler, Denver at Washington

31 Bryce Petty, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

32 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Baltimore

Running Back

1 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Seattle … Elliott is set to make his return after serving his six-game suspension. He gets a great matchup against a suddenly soft Seahawks’ defense that was just shredded by Todd Gurley for four touchdowns.

2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Tennessee

3 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Houston

4 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Miami … Running backs Hunt, Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley are separated by just 35 yards for the 2017 NFL rushing crown. No doubt each will have this on the back of his mind, helping to perhaps fuel added touches and yards over the final two weeks.

5 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

6 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

7 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

8 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at NY Jets

9 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at New England … McCoy remains a strong play against a Patriots defense that allows 4.9 yards per carry, most in the league.

10 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis … Collins may be motivated to be a surprise entrant to the 1,000-yard rushing club. He needs to average 78 yards per game over his next two.

11 Dion Lewis, New England vs. Buffalo … Expect a larger role for Lewis this week with Rex Burkhead (knee) out.

12 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at New Orleans

13 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Kansas City … Drake has been a major fantasy asset as the No. 4 running back over the past three weeks, but he gets lowered in the Week 16 rankings on a Dolphins’ team now officially eliminated from the playoffs and making a trip to unfriendly Arrowhead Stadium.

14 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at San Francisco … Fournette (quad) will need to be monitored but he is expected to be good to go.

15 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Cleveland

16 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Green Bay

17 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Green Bay

18 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Detroit … Mixon (concussion) will need to be monitored.

19 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Washington

20 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants at Arizona … Gallman has collected 13 receptions over the Giants’ past two games.

21 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Minnesota … Minnesota allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

22 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

23 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

24 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Chicago

25 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

26 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

27 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

28 Tion Green, Detroit at Cincinnati … Green could have an expanded role if Theo Riddick (wrist) is unable to play. He could be a motivation play traveling back to Cincinnati where he played college football, plus Cincinnati gives up the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

29 James White, New England vs. Buffalo

30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at New Orleans … Coleman (concussion) will need to be monitored.

31 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Baltimore

32 Mike Davis, Seattle at Dallas

33 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

34 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Chicago

35 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Denver

36 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Philadelphia … Full season, Lynch is just the 26th-best fantasy running back while Philadelphia allows only 48.3 rushing yards per game at home (fewest in the league).

37 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

38 Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Minnesota

39 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Cleveland

40 Matt Forte, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

41 Kapri Bibbs, Washington vs. Denver … Bibbs played 30 percent of the snaps last week, catching all four of his targets for 47 yards and a score. Bibbs will likely see more snaps this week and gets a chance to shine against his former team.

42 Elijhaa Penny, Arizona vs. NY Giants … Penny should be in store to either start or get a fairly heavy workload with Kerwynn Williams (quad) dealing with an injury.

43 J.D. McKissic, Seattle at Dallas

44 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at Carolina

45 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

46 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

47 Devontae Booker, Denver at Washington

48 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

49 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

50 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at Arizona

Wide Receiver

1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Atlanta … Thomas continues to roll, with touchdowns in three straight. He leaves Week 15 with his second-straight season of at least 90 receptions and 1,000 yards to start his NFL career (only Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. can make that claim).

2 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at NY Jets

3 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Green Bay … Thielen has totaled 298 yards in his past two against Green Bay.

4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

5 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Carolina … Off a strong game, Evans and team might be motivated to help him get over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Evans would need 161 yards in the next two weeks.

6 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Tennessee

7 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. NY Giants

8 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Miami … Hill joined the NFL’s 1K club at 69 receptions, 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns with two games to go. Hill enters Week 16 as the No. 6 fantasy wide receiver on the season.

9 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Cincinnati … Jones get a boost in this week’s rankings in a potential “revenge game” matchup as he makes a return to Cincinnati, where he started his NFL career. He played with the Bengals from 2012 to 2015.

10 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Houston … Smith-Schuster should play a major role in Week 16 with Antonio Brown out, while Houston allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

11 Julio Jones, Atlanta at New Orleans … Jones (ankle) will need to be monitored, but he gets dropped in this week’s rankings as the ankle could be an issue and Marshon Lattimore is a very tough draw at defensive back.

12 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Detroit … Green both will need to go against star defensive back Darius Slay and – more importantly – the Bengals are limping to the end, playing very uninspired football.

13 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Seattle … Bryant is due for a better game and should feed off play-action better with Ezekiel Elliott back (and against a depleted Seahawks’ secondary).

14 Brandin Cooks, New England vs. Buffalo

15 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Dallas

16 Golden Tate, Detroit at Cincinnati

17 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay … Tampa allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and they come into this one with a very depleted secondary.

18 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Green Bay

19 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Kansas City

20 Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Philadelphia

21 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis … Wallace has turned into the Ravens’ top receiver, and he comes into this one as the 20th-best fantasy wide receiver over the past five weeks including more than 70 yards receiving in three straight games.

22 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Houston

23 Josh Gordon, Cleveland at Chicago

24 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Tennessee

25 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

26 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

27 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at New Orleans

28 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Arizona … Shepard comes off an 11-catch game, though he will likely draw a lot of Patrick Peterson in this one.

29 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Denver

30 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Washington

31 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at San Francisco … With a touchdown in three straight games, Coles has put himself on the fantasy radar. The No. 4 wide receiver over the past three weeks, Cole should again be heavily featured with Marqise Lee (ankle) expected to be out.

32 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Cleveland

33 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

34 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

35 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Minnesota

36 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at San Francisco

37 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers … Anderson draws another difficult matchup against shutdown corner Casey Hayward.

38 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

39 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at NY Jets

40 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Carolina

41 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Tennessee

42 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Washington … Sanders (ankle) will need to be monitored.

43 Paul Richardson, Seattle at Dallas

44 DeVante Parker, Miami at Kansas City

45 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Minnesota

46 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Baltimore

47 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

48 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Buffalo

49 Danny Amendola, New England vs. Buffalo

50 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Minnesota … Adams (concussion) will need to be monitored, but he’s been heavily downgraded with the assumption he won’t play this week as the Packers having nothing really to play for.

51 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Cincinnati

52 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at New England

53 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Dallas

54 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at Carolina … Godwin should have an expanded role with DeSean Jackson (ankle) out.

55 Damiere Byrd, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

56 Corey Coleman, Cleveland at Chicago

57 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

58 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Seattle

59 Jaydon Mickens, Jacksonville at San Francisco

60 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

61 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Seattle

62 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

63 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

64 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at NY Jets

65 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Denver

66 Eli Rogers, Pittsburgh at Houston … Rogers should be in the mix for Week 16 in three-wide receiver sets with Antonio Brown out.

67 Roger Lewis, NY Giants at Arizona

68 Trent Taylor, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

69 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia vs. Oakland … If you own Alshon Jeffery, you may want to pick up Torrey Smith just as insurance, in case Philadelphia were to surprise-announce Monday night that their key starters are resting in Week 16.

70 Kenny Stills, Miami at Kansas City

71 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Miami

72 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Philadelphia

73 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. NY Giants

74 J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. NY Giants

75 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Tight End

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Buffalo … Gronkowski is absolutely on fire with weeks of 23 or more fantasy points in his past three games. “Gronk” has collected the fourth 1,000-yard season in his career.

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Miami

3 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

4 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. LA Rams … Walker has been a model of consistency with at least five receptions or a touchdown in eight straight games.

5 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Green Bay … Green Bay allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the past three weeks.

6 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

7 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Arizona

8 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Dallas

9 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Cincinnati … Ebron has really added to the cause ever since the Lions’ bye week; Ebron ranks as the No. 8 tight end since Week 8.

10 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Baltimore

11 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at NY Jets … Gates could have one last hurrah here in perhaps one of the last few games of his illustrious NFL career with Hunter Henry (lacerated spleen) out for the rest of the season.

12 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Seattle

13 Charles Clay, Buffalo at New England

14 Jared Cook, Oakland at Philadelphia

15 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

16 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Houston

17 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. NY Giants

18 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at New Orleans

19 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Carolina

20 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

21 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Denver

22 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

23 Garrett Celek, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

24 David Njoku, Cleveland at Chicago

25 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

26 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at San Francisco

27 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Tennessee

28 Trey Burton, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

29 Stephen Anderson, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

30 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. NY Giants

Kicker

1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Buffalo

3 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Miami

5 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

6 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

7 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Houston

8 Matt Prater, Detroit at Cincinnati

9 Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Seattle

10 Sam Fricken, LA Rams at Tennessee … Greg Zuerlein (back) has been placed on injured reserve and the team has signed Sam Fricken to replace him as the team’s kicker.

11 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at San Francisco

12 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Green Bay

13 Nick Rose, LA Chargers at NY Jets … Rose has been signed by the Chargers and will be the team’s new kicker in place of Travis Coons.

14 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at New Orleans

15 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

16 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. NY Giants

17 Brandon McManus, Denver at Washington

18 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

19 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Denver

20 Blair Walsh, Seattle at Dallas

21 Mike Nugent, Chicago vs. Cleveland

22 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at New England

23 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Minnesota

24 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

25 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Arizona

26 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Carolina

27 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

28 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

29 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Philadelphia

30 Cody Parkey, Miami at Kansas City

31 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Baltimore

32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Chicago

Defense

1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

2 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Green Bay

3 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

4 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at San Francisco

5 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Cleveland

6 New England DT, New England vs. Buffalo

7 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Houston

8 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at NY Jets

9 Washington DT, Washington vs. Denver

10 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Tennessee

11 Detroit DT, Detroit at Cincinnati

12 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Miami

13 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Oakland

14 Denver DT, Denver at Washington

15 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

16 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. NY Giants

17 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Arizona

18 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Chicago

19 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

20 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Seattle

21 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Minnesota

22 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Detroit

23 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. LA Chargers

24 Houston DT, Houston vs. Pittsburgh

25 Seattle DT, Seattle at Dallas

26 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. LA Rams

27 Miami DT, Miami at Kansas City

28 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at New Orleans

29 Oakland DT, Oakland at Philadelphia

30 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Baltimore

31 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Carolina

32 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at New England