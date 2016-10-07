Preseason finale an NHL audition for Canes’ McKeown – DeCock

Only 20, Roland McKeown could still sense the potentially life-changing moment afoot. The kind of chance he had Friday night, essentially an opportunity to play his way into the NHL ahead of schedule and against all odds, does not come along often, for anyone. For some, it never arrives.
So as McKeown sat in a temporary locker in the hallway of the Carolina Hurricanes’ dressing room Friday morning, separated from all the NHL players he hoped to soon join, he was aware of the stakes. A year earlier, Jaccob Slavin had sat in one of those during a training camp where he came out of nowhere to do everything but make the team. He spent only a month in the AHL before making the jump for good.
“I feel like I’ve put my best foot forward to make it a hard decision for the coaching staff and management,” McKeown said Friday morning. “That’s all I wanted to do and that was my goal coming into camp. Tonight, it’s in my control and I’m going to be on the ice, so ultimately it’s up to how I play.”
Even before Ryan Murphy suffered a “lower body” injury that will keep him out for at least three weeks, the Hurricanes desperately needed one of their young defensive prospects to emerge this training camp as a sixth or seventh defenseman, barring a last-minute waiver claim or trade ahead of Thursday’s opener at the Winnipeg Jets.
Friday, the Hurricanes took a long look at McKeown, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Andrej Sekera trade. He played well in a four-game cameo with Charlotte at the end of last season, opened eyes during the Traverse City rookie tournament and played alongside Noah Hanifin on Friday with a roster spot potentially his to lose.
This is McKeown’s first pro season after playing four seasons of junior hockey with Kingston (OHL), the last as a teammate of fellow Hurricanes prospect Warren Foegele. It would likely be better for McKeown’s long-term development if he started the season with Charlotte and spent most of the season there. But just as Slavin and Brett Pesce claimed NHL jobs as first-year pros after a few games in Charlotte, the door is open for McKeown to do the same, perhaps right from the start.
“His job is to make sure we have to keep him,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said.
McKeown appeared in only one preseason game a year ago, a drubbing at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup champions. The combination of that eye-opener and watching Slavin, Pesce and Hanifin thrive fueled him throughout the summer training with Gary Roberts and his cult of NHL stars.
McKeown isn’t the only training-camp surprise. At forward, Swedish winger Lucas Wallmark made an early impression with his two-way hockey sense even before Peters returned from Team Canada duty. He was to be in the lineup Friday so Peters could get a longer look at him against top-line opposition, even if he’s ticketed for Charlotte. Foegele wasn’t in the lineup but is among the 32 final players in camp. He also had an impressive preseason; the Hurricanes have to decide whether to sign him to play in Charlotte or send him back to Kingston for an overage year.
But no one had more on the line Friday than McKeown, auditioning for a job on a defense that’s suddenly short of bodies.
“Every day’s a big day this time of year, whether they realize it or not,” Peters said. “You don’t know when your opportunity is going to come. I liked (McKeown) in the game against Buffalo (on Wednesday). I thought he played real well and earned the opportunity to play tonight.”
McKeown’s moment has arrived. Hockey can be a fickle game. There are no guarantees. There are not always second chances. He realizes he may never have a better chance than this.
