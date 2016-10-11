Worth noting who Tar Heels have, not who they don’t – DeCock

3:35 First openly transgender woman running for public office in Johnston County is also a disabled veteran and struggles to be accepted Pause

3:07 Artist heals childhood wounds from anti-gay bullying by painting in his secluded mountain studio

2:22 Woman received letter from childhood church urging her to divorce her wife or face "action"

2:01 Cecile Richards supports Hillary Clinton

1:11 Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island

4:26 Trump and Clinton bicker through Town Hall debate

2:36 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.11.16

1:25 Ron Rivera following 17-14 loss