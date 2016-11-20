Successful homestand puts Canes in playoff hunt – DeCock

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio Pause

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:10 Charlotte Against Trump Rally

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith