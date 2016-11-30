Roles reverse, but Duke retains upper hand on Michigan State – DeCock

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

0:22 Tuesday's wind and rain

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC