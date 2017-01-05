The Whistleblowers podcast debuts

Join N&O sports columnist Luke DeCock and veteran NCAA official and former ACC director of basketball officiating John Clougherty as they explore the world of officiating on The Whistleblowers, a new podcast that debuted Jan. 3.
The debut edition features a discussion of the block/charge conundrum, how officials approach Grayson Allen’s serial tripping and (maybe) the most famous foul ever called in an NCAA tournament game -- Clougherty’s 1989 foul call on Seton Hall’s Gerald Greene that sent Michigan’s Rumeal Robinson to the free-throw line to win the national championship.
The Whistleblowers will be available on iTunes soon. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed by clicking here.
Or, listen here:
