Luke DeCock

January 10, 2017 6:42 PM

The Whistleblowers podcast, episode 2

In the second episode of the N&O’s new officiating podcast, The Whistleblowers, sports columnist Luke DeCock and veteran NCAA official and former ACC director of officiating John Clougherty discuss the hazards of winter travel -- with snow on the ground in Raleigh as the podcast was recorded Jan. 10 -- transparency and accountability and the time Clougherty T’d up Mike Krzyzewski.

The Whistleblowers will be available on iTunes soon. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed by clicking here.

Or, listen here:

Luke DeCock

