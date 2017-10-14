M.J. Stewart wasn’t expecting this ending to his up-and-down UNC career

UNC's M.J. Stewart (6) reacts as the play was blown dead as he was running back what he thought was a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an ACC college football game played between the UNC Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Oct. 14, 2017. He was ruled to have been out of bounds when he grabbed the ball, so there was no recovery. Virginia beat UNC, 20-14. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com