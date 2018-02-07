Tom Dundon turns focus from hockey and Hurricanes to golf this week

While his hockey team slogs its way through an eight-game homestand, 2-2-1 through the first five games, new Carolina Hurricanes owner Thomas Dundon is a little preoccupied with a different kind of elite competition: Dundon will be playing with his close friend Hunter Mahan in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting Thursday.
Dundon has been playing in what was once known as the Bing Crosby since 2006 and as Mahan’s partner since 2008, making the Sunday cut in 2011 and 2014. (Dundon has also played with Tag Ridings, Robert Garrigus and N.C. State’s Tim Clark.) Their group this week will include another of Dundon’s friends from Dallas, former Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo -- whose presence, playing with Will Zalatoris, may get the group a little more CBS air time than would normally be warranted.
Dundon, who has a 6.1 USGA index and is a 6 handicap for tournament purposes, hasn’t posted an official score since October but has been described by friends as an obsessive swing-tinkerer and practice-range junkie. Mahan, a six-time PGA tour winner, finished second at Pebble Beach in 2011.
The group tees off at 12:17 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spyglass Hill, 11:33 a.m. ET at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club on Friday (off the 10th tee) and 1:16 p.m. ET at Pebble Beach itself on Saturday. The field is cut from 156 pro-am teams to the low 25 pro-am plus ties for Sunday. Dundon’s group will be playing right behind Bill Murray and Darius Rucker -- annually, Murray has the biggest gallery on the course -- which should make for an interesting experience.
Television coverage Thursday and Friday is on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET. On Saturday it’s Golf Channel from 2-3:30 p.m. and CBS from 4-7 p.m. On Sunday, it’s Golf Channel from 1-2:45 p.m. and CBS from 3-6:30 p.m. Obviously, the primary focus of the TV coverage is the pros but there’s always the possibility for an amateur to get some air time -- especially if playing with a CBS personality.
Sports columnist Luke DeCock
