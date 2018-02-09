Hey Hartford: Thanks, but no thanks. And please, stop. Enough.

Kurt Cusac, a worker at The Eye store, straightens out the Hartford Whalers tee shirts before the doors open before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 1, 2018. It's the first time items from the team's former identity are being sold, a change brought about by the Canes' new owner, Tom Dundon. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com