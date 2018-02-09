More Videos

Allegations of rape, abuse hit NC psychiatric center 3:05

Allegations of rape, abuse hit NC psychiatric center

Pause
Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports 0:29

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive 0:39

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors 0:27

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker intends to pick other All-Stars' brains 0:50

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker intends to pick other All-Stars' brains

Police radio traffic details moments before CMPD fatally shot suicidal man with knife 2:45

Police radio traffic details moments before CMPD fatally shot suicidal man with knife

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks about NBA trade deadline passing 0:47

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks about NBA trade deadline passing

Video shows Man fondling victim, punching another bar patron before killing woman 1:05

Video shows Man fondling victim, punching another bar patron before killing woman

VIDEO: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was happy to get a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 9, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was happy to get a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 9, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Luke DeCock

Every winning streak starts with a single win, or so Carolina Hurricanes hope

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

February 09, 2018 10:46 PM

RALEIGH

When the opposition is missing two of its best players, coming off a brutal loss the night before somewhere else, out of the playoff picture and short a skater because there's no way to get a replacement delivered on short notice, good teams remove all hope as quickly as possible.

Let a team like the Vancouver Canucks hang around, and crazy things can happen. Score on your first shift, 14 seconds in, and they do not.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday night's 4-1 win was less about a sorely needed win than it was doing what good teams do: Brett Pesce's early goal was followed by two more in the first period, and that, essentially, was that.

The question is whether this was a step in the right direction or merely a routine cull of the sick and wounded from the NHL herd, and the Hurricanes will find out Saturday night when they're right back in action against the ready-and-waiting Colorado Avalanche.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You're always looking for that stepping stone, that brick in the ground, and see what it becomes,” Hurricanes forward Justin Williams said. “It's important to get the next one. Playoff teams string five, six, seven wins together and we haven't done that. We've been mired in mediocrity this season and we need to get some traction, get going, string a few together.”

020918-CANES-VAN-CCS010
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) celebrates his goal with Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Justin Faulk (27) and Derek Ryan (7) during the third period.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

That has been the challenge for the Hurricanes, and inconsistent goaltending has been a part of it. Scott Darling was good enough Friday, although the three-goal cushion certainly helped. The Hurricanes played better in front of him, which has been a big part of the problems Darling has had, but Darling didn't let in anything he shouldn't have, either. The Canucks' one goal was through a double screen, and while Darling looked scrambly at times and seemed to lose sight of the puck in his skates at others, there's no arguing with the results.

Perhaps jolted into action by the departure to the minors of fourth-liners Marcus Kruger and Josh Jooris, the Hurricanes started fast, to the delight of a boisterous crowd for You Can Play night. Even Phil Di Giuseppe scored, his first goal in 14 months. After two terrible performances and one passive one, the Hurricanes took care of business early and coasted to the finish -- not a criticism but a tactical luxury given the back-to-back against a rested opponent.

So that's one win, and a sorely needed one after the Hurricanes took one lousy point from the past three games. They're now 3-2-1 on this eight-game homestand, and while that's not good enough, they can still get to 5-2-1, which would be closer to acceptable. For a team that has one four-game winning streak and two three-game winning streaks all season, this one win – their first by more than two goals in more than a month – can't be enough.

Good teams see this as a beginning, not an end point, which has too often been part of this team's problem. Satisfaction comes too easily to this group. The Hurricanes did what good teams do Friday, but it's meaningless if they can't do it again Saturday.

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Allegations of rape, abuse hit NC psychiatric center 3:05

Allegations of rape, abuse hit NC psychiatric center

Pause
Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports 0:29

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive 0:39

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors 0:27

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker intends to pick other All-Stars' brains 0:50

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker intends to pick other All-Stars' brains

Police radio traffic details moments before CMPD fatally shot suicidal man with knife 2:45

Police radio traffic details moments before CMPD fatally shot suicidal man with knife

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12

Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks about NBA trade deadline passing 0:47

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks about NBA trade deadline passing

Video shows Man fondling victim, punching another bar patron before killing woman 1:05

Video shows Man fondling victim, punching another bar patron before killing woman

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

View More Video